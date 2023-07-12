The latest trailer for Ahsoka just dropped and it's guaranteed to hype up Star Wars fans with everything in store for the future. Aside from the glorious action and the return of well-loved characters from Rebels, the first good glimpse of Lars Mikkelsen's Grand Admiral Thrawn was also released. We take a deep dive down into that easter egg and other important bonkers details from the new Ahsoka trailer.

Ahsoka: 5 Star Wars easter eggs you must know about the latest series trailer

5. Baylan and Shin

What was teased in the first Ahsoka trailer is finally given more light here. In the latest video, we see the late Ray Stevenson and Ivanna Sakhno play Baylan Skoll and Shin Haiti. The former was once a Jedi Knight was the latter is yet to be confirmed if she was once part of the famed order.

The trailer shows the two fighting off against New Republic soldiers and making short work of them while revealing they are no Jedi. Star Wars also see the pair connect with Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth, the same character Ahsoka defeated in The Mandalorian season 2, as they go looking for Thrawn. Baylan believes that the Imperial leader will lead them to unprecedented power, and Ahsoka will try to prevent them from meeting him.

4. The New Republic

Speaking of the New Republic, the latest Ahsoka trailer gives fans their first look at their fleet in action. Seen are capital ships used by the Mon Calamari and CR90 corvettes flying to action with several A-Wings accompanying them. It's expected that these ships will be used in some sort of way against Thrawn and his forces, along with the appearance of Chopper. Also seen in the trailer is Hera Syndulla talking to key New Republic figures, including Chancellor Mon Mothma. The famed Star Wars hero petitions these leaders to take Thrawn's threat seriously before he can't be contained.

3. Padawan Sabine

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Perhaps one of the biggest revelations in the latest Ahsoka trailer is when Sabine called Anakin Skywalker's former Padawan her former master. This is found out when Sabine talks to Hera and expresses her reluctance to seek Ahsoka's help. Also, Ahsoka mentions that she walked away from Anakin Skywalker, pretty much the same way she did with Sabine.

They will eventually meet as Sabine chillingly calls her “Master” at a certain point in the series. Also, the Mandalorian can also be seen watching Ezra Bridger's hologram message to her. This was presumably recorded before Kanan Jarrus' apprentice sacrificed himself during the series finale of Star Wars Rebels.

Another part of the trailer that reinforces Sabine's training under Ahsoka is his expertise in using a lightsaber against Haiti. Although her opponent noted that she can't use the Force, there's no question Sabine can hold her own when it comes to a lightsaber duel.

2. Anakin Skywalker

At some point in the new trailer, Ahsoka is seen facing off against Baylan at the location of what appears to be a star map that would lead to Thrawn. The former Jedi mentions that Anakin spoke highly of her. The former Padawan then replied that she's not there to talk about her past, leading to the said battle between the two. This little mention reinforces The Clone Wars animated series as the master-apprentice dynamic of Anakin and Ahsoka was developed and cemented during this period.

1. Grand Admiral Thrawn

After being teased endlessly in the Mandoverse, Grand Admiral Thrawn is finally given life, thanks to Lars Mikkelsen. Similar to how the Imperial leader appeared in the Rebels animated series, the blue-skinned Thrawn is seen here in his iconic white uniform, complete with the sharp cheekbones and bright red eyes of a Chiss. He is also seen with a couple of Stormtroopers, reinforcing the fact that he's trying to unite the Empire once again to topple the New Republic.

In over a month, Star Wars fans will finally catch the first episode of Ahsoka on August 23. Stay tuned to Disney Plus and ClutchPoints Entertainment for more information about this upcoming series.