Hayden Christensen made his Star Wars return as Anakin Skywalker in Ahsoka. The actor recently opened up further about what the return means to him.

He first made his return to the Anakin Skywalker role in another Star Wars series, Obi-Wan Kenobi. Christensen played the role in the prequel Star Wars trilogy, but stepped away from the role for years.

Turns out, he was thrilled to return to Star Wars. “When I got the phone call to talk about being part of the Ahsoka project, I was thrilled,” Christensen told Entertainment Tonight prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

“It kind of blows your mind every time. I just feel very grateful,” Christensen said of his Ahsoka return.

Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson and Christensen actually knew each other years ago. The Star Wars series served as a two-way reunion, both on and off-screen. They revealed in the Entertainment Tonight interview that they knew each other as teenagers in an acting class.

Hayden Christensen is most known for his Anakin Skywalker role. Outside of Star Wars, he has also starred in The Virgin Suicides, Shattered Glass, Jumper, and Little Italy.

Ahsoka follows the titular hero, played by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates a new threat after the fall of the Empire. The character was initially created by Dave Filoni (who wrote the Disney+ series) for The Clone Wars. Ashley Eckstein voiced the role, but Dawson took on the role in live-action form dating back to The Mandalorian.

Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, jIvanna Sakhno, David Tennant, Lars Mikkelsen, and the late Ray Stevenson star in the series.