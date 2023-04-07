The Star Wars universe continues to get bigger, and while the return of Daisy Ridley is surely making waves, we finally know who Mary Elizabeth Winstead is playing in the upcoming Ahoska series and have a first look at the character.

As it turns out, Winstead will be bringing Star Wars Rebels character Hera Syndulla to life in live-action form. Hera has ties to Ezra, who will also be brought to life in Ahsoka. She’s a pilot and played a motherly role to Ezra in the series. You can see the first still of Winstead as Hera below (thanks to Discussing Film).

First look at Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera in ‘AHSOKA’. #SWCE pic.twitter.com/HXKmRtOqFE — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 7, 2023

The Ahsoka series is looking stacked with a variety of returning characters and animated characters being brought to life in live-action. Rosario Dawson stars as the titular character after bringing her to life in The Mandalorian Season 2, Eman Eslandi will play Ezra, David Tennant will bring Huyang, who he voiced in The Clone Wars, to live-action form, and Lars Mikkelsen will bring Thrawn to live-action for the first time. Hayden Christensen once again returns as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead rose to fame with her performances in Final Destination 3 and later Scott Pilgrim vs. the World where she played the hair-dying Ramona Flowers. She since appeared in The Daniels‘ Swiss Army Man, 10 Cloverfield Lane, Gemini Man opposite Will Smith, and Birds of Prey where she kicked butt as The Huntress. On the TV side, Winstead played a main role in Season 3 of Fargo where she co-starred opposite her now-husband Ewan McGregor (also known as Obi-Wan Kenobi). She will make her return as Ramona Flowers in the upcoming Scott Pilgrim anime series for Netflix.

Ahsoka will premiere on Disney+ in August.