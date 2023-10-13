A new featurette sees Hayden Christensen spill all on his Star Wars return in Ahsoka. He called the whole experience “special.”

“When I read the scripts for the first time, I was just blown away,” Christensen said of the Ahsoka scripts in a new video posted to Star Wars' social media pages. “When I got the phone call from Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau to talk about being a part of the Ahsoka project, I was thrilled to get to come back and do more with this character [Anakin Skywalker] and to get to work with these people that I really admired.”

He continued, “It's been really remarkable, the support that I've felt from the fans. It has just been amazing, I mean it's a hard thing for me to really define for you in words. It's meant a lot, and it's why I get to come back to Star Wars and do more with this character, and it's really been a special thing.

Hayden Christensen made his Star Wars comeback in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, playing Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. He once again returned in Ahsoka, appearing in a celestial place to finish the titular hero's training. Christensen hasn't done a lot of projects since his time in Star Wars. Prior to his Anakin tenure, he starred in Sofia Coppola's film The Virgin Suicides which also featured Kirsten Dunst.

Ahsoka follows the titular character (played by Rosario Dawson in live-action form) and her investigation into a rising threat in the galaxy. All eight episodes are airing on Disney+ now.