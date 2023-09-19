Who knew that Rosario Dawson and Hayden Christensen were buddies? The two reunited in the Star Wars series Ahsoka as Dawson plays the titular character and Christensen plays Anakin Skywalker.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Dawson opened up about the reunion. It was revealed that the two have known each other since they were teenagers. They met in an acting class. In Ahsoka, the two have a reunion as Anakin was Ahsoka's Jedi master.

“To have that kind of history with him, it really was like seeing my old friend,” Dawson revealed.

It's sweet hear about the reunion. In Ahsoka, Anakin returns when the titular hero is transported to some sort of celestial place after a fight. He finishes her training before seeing her out of the place.

Hayden Christensen was known for portraying Anakin Skywalker in the prequel Star Wars trilogy. Years later, he reprised the role in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series — also getting to play Darth Vader.

The character of Ahsoka was created by Dave Filoni (who wrote the self-titled Disney+ series) for the animated series, The Clone Wars. Ashley Eckstein voiced the character in all of her animated appearances, but Rosario Dawson took over the role in live-action form. This began in the second season of The Mandalorian. She'd reprise the role in The Book of Boba Fett as well.

And now, Dawson gets to lead her own series. Ahsoka follows the titular character as she investigates a new threat after the fall of the Empire. Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Diane Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, Lars Mikkelsen, and the late Ray Stevenson star in the series.