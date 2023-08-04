The runtime for the two-episode premiere of Ahsoka, the latest Star Wars Disney+ series, has been revealed.

According to Crytic HD Quality, who is reporting the news based on the first press screenings that screened the Ahsoka premiere, the first two episodes will run for a combined 96 minutes and 36 seconds.

Star Wars – Ahsoka Episode 1 + 2 together will be 1 hour 36 mins 36 secs (Press Screenings).

This means that the first two episodes of Ahsoka run for the length of some feature films. For context, the first two episodes of the second season of The Mandalorian — a fellow Star Wars Disney+ series — ran for 92 minutes. The first two episodes of The Book of Boba Fett ran 89 minutes long. Obi-Wan Kenobi has them both beat, though, as the first two episodes ran for a total of 92 minutes — barely losing out to Ahsoka.

Ahsoka will follow the journey of the titular character (played by Rosario Dawson) after the fall of the Empire. The character first debuted in The Clone Wars animated series (voiced by Ashley Eckstein) before being brought to life in live-action form in the second season of The Mandalorian (and again in The Book of Boba Fett). Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Ray Stevenson, Ivanna Sakhno, David Tennant, and Lars Mikkelsen also star in the series. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni developed the series. Filoni, who created the character for The Clone Wars, wrote all eight episodes of the series.

After the two-episode premiere, Ahsoka will take a similar route to other Star Wars series and air a new episode weekly until October 4.

The first two episodes of Ahsoka will premiere on August 23 on Disney+.