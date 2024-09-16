The Air Force athletic program is rumored to be making a big American Athletic Conference (AAC) move. The program competes in the Mountain West Conference (MWC), but that could change, especially given the moves the Pac-12 made in mid-September.

Air Force has emerged as a serious target to be added to the AAC, ESPN College Football Senior Writer Pete Thamel reports. Air Force had emerged in conversations as a potential AAC addition in the months leading up to the Fall of 2024. This was before the Pac-12 took four Mountain West schools on Sep. 12, Thamel noted.

If the AAC's targeted interest in the Air Force comes to fruition, the program will compete against other competitive institutions such as Navy, Army, Florida Atlantic, Memphis, Tulsa, and Temple.

Air Force has been a member of the MWC since 1999 when the conference started its operation. The move would be another notable change in the landscape of programs changing their conference homes.

The Pac-12 made headlines when they accepted Colorado State, Boise State, San Diego State, and Fresno State into the conference in September. Each of the aforementioned teams was part of the MWC. Air Force would add to the list of MWC departures if they follow through with their AAC plans.

The 2024 Air Force football program has had a challenging start to the season, possessing a 1-2 record. They won their first game of the year against Merrimack 21-6 before taking a 17-7 loss to San Jose State in their second matchup. Then, the Falcons dropped 31-3 to Baylor in Week 3.

Things will not get any easier for the Falcons football program or any of the institution's other sports if they join the AAC. Yet, migrating to the conference will present new opportunities that could allow them to further thrive. It will be interesting to see what happens as the story continues to develop.