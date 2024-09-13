ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Air Force-Baylor prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Air Force-Baylor.

Head coach Dave Aranda is in real trouble at Baylor. Don't let the final score fool you from Week 2's loss to the Utah Utes on the road. The final score was 23-12, as Baylor lost by a modest 11 points. However, that game has to be looked at in a larger context which is not flattering to the Bears and Aranda, their hot-seat coach. Baylor got absolutely drubbed in the first quarter and a half of that game. Then Utah starting quarterback Cam Rising got injured. Utah had to send in an unprepared backup quarterback to become the caretaker of the offense. The Utes instantly stopped being potent on offense. They just tried to control the clock and shorten the game. Baylor was the better team in the second half when Rising was out, but the Bears never came remotely close to winning the game because they were so completely outclassed by Utah at the start. If Baylor plays backup quarterbacks in every game, it can post respectable results, but if Baylor has to play every opponent's number one quarterback, this season figures to be ugly for the Bears. They don't look sharp on offense. They have hard-working defensive players but not a robust defensive line which can control the game against any offense which has some degree of balance and versatility. Baylor simply looks like a below-average team, and that is not what a hot-seat coach such as Aranda wanted in this crucial 2024 season at Baylor. We are getting closer and closer to discussing the Bears' future head coaching plans, but Aranda still has a small amount of time in which to potentially change the conversation.

Baylor might get to change its season against Air Force. The Falcons look horrible on offense. Their defense has been fine against both Merrimack and San Jose State, but their offense just can't score. Air Force has failed to score more than 21 points in each of its first two games this season, both at home. Troy Calhoun has fielded many good and potent offenses in his lengthy and successful career at the academy, so it has to be driving him crazy that AFA can't generate consistent offense in the early stages of 2024. Say this much: If Air Force can score regularly versus Baylor, it might be the kind of thing which gets Aranda fired. On the other hand, maybe a weak offensive team is exactly what Baylor needs right now, in order to get healthy and build confidence heading into Big 12 play.

Here are the Air Force-Baylor College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Air Force-Baylor Odds

Air Force: +15.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +540

Baylor: -15.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -800

Over: 41.5 (-110)

Under: 41.5 (-110)

How to Watch Air Force vs Baylor

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Air Force Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Baylor Bears should not be giving 15.5 points to a Mountain West opponent. They are nowhere near good enough to merit that much respect. Their offense is not likely to light up this game. Air Force will keep the game close.

Why Baylor Could Cover The Spread/Win

Air Force's offense is so bad that Baylor could win 24-7, covering the spread without getting much from its offense.

Final Air Force-Baylor Prediction & Pick

We know Baylor's offense is bad. Air Force's offense isn't good, but this game looks like a battle which should be close the whole way. The spread is way too big. Take Air Force.

Final Air Force-Baylor Prediction & Pick: Air Force +15.5