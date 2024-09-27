ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Air Force-Wyoming prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Air Force-Wyoming.

As the college football season moves from late September into early October, a lot of teams badly need wins, and more than that, they need strong and encouraging performances. Air Force and Wyoming both need reasons for optimism. They need reasons to believe. The coaching staffs need to see their players execute the game plan in a way which enables them to look at the film and say, “Hey, we can be good. We can be special.” We haven't seen any of that from the Falcons and Cowboys in the first month of play. Now these two teams meet in Week 5 with desperation in the air in Laramie.

Air Force's only win was a listless slog of a game against an FCS opponent, Merrimack. Air Force scored only 21 points in that game and didn't look good at all. If you thought Air Force was not going to have a good season based on that ugly first game versus Merrimack, your instincts have been proved to be accurate. AFA scored just seven points at home against San Jose State in its second game. Yes, that's the same San Jose State team which gave up 54 points to Washington State last week. Air Force managed a solitary touchdown against the Spartans at home in Colorado Springs. Then Air Force lost to the same Baylor team which has already stumbled this season, losing to Utah and Colorado. Air Force has done nothing of note in a month of football, and veteran coach Troy Calhoun — who has had a very successful career at the academy — is struggling to find answers with this particular roster.

Wyoming hasn't been any better than Air Force by any real measurement. The Cowboys lost to Arizona State in a blowout. They lost at home to Idaho, an FCS program. They lost decisively at home to BYU. They lost handily at North Texas. Wyoming is one of the worst teams in the country through four games. The Cowboys can't really say that anything they've done has worked. Offense and defense have both suffered. The closest one side of the ball has been to attaining a decent standard of performance was the Wyoming defense in the loss to Idaho. The Cowboys gave up only 17 points. That's the one time — the only time — that one side of the ball has played up to an acceptable standard. Otherwise, this season has been a total loss for Wyoming, which has been shredded and badly outclassed in most of its contests. Air Force and Wyoming have nothing to show for what they have tried to do in 2024. Can one of these teams walk away from this game with the sense that a turnaround is about to happen? We will see.

Air Force: -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -178

Wyoming: +3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +146

Over: 34.5 (-114)

Under: 34.5 (-106)

How to Watch Air Force vs Wyoming

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Air Force Could Cover The Spread/Win

This is a classic case — for a bettor — of betting against the team you trust less, not on betting for the team you trust more. Wyoming has been worse than Air Force, based on the loss at home to an FCS team (Idaho), something Air Force has not done this season.

Why Wyoming Could Cover The Spread/Win

Wyoming could win simply because Air Force's offense struggles so consistently to score. You don't want to trust Wyoming, but you could distrust Air Force.

Final Air Force-Wyoming Prediction & Pick

Two bad teams means that you shouldn't bet on this game. You should know the drill by now. It's a lot like betting on Angels-White Sox baseball games: Don't entrust your money to teams you know could let you down.

Final Air Force-Wyoming Prediction & Pick: Wyoming +3.5