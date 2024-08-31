Jordan Brand is marching full steam ahead for the rest of 2024 and into 2025 as the sneaker giant continues to constantly return retro releases and manage to somehow reinvent their timeless sneakers time and time again. They also began the “Reimagined” line, which brings back classic silhouettes with a unique take or spin. This time around, we'll see another Air Jordan 1 High return in a nostalgic reiteration.

Following suit with shoes like the “White Cement” Jordan 3 and “Bred” Jordan 4, which also received the Reimagined tooling and updated looks, this will mark the second Air Jordan 1 High to take the transformation following the “Royal” colorway. The new editions have generally been received well by fans, but it's hard to deny a silhouette as classic as the Air Jordan 1.

We'll see the classic “Black Toe” colorway of the Air Jordan 1 High return in a subtle nod to 1984. Remaining true to the classic tooling, we'll see this pair land before the year is over.

Air Jordan 1 “Black Toe” Reimagined

The Air Jordan 1 will return in its classic design, true to the OG High silhouette and donning a classic colorway in the “Black Toe.” The nickname refers to the black leather across the toebox and eyestays, differentiating these from their more recognizable counterpart in the “Chicago” Jordan 1. We see the ankle collar, back heel, and outsole done in typical Bulls' red while the rest of the shoe is done in black. To add a vintage feel, we'll see these with a sail midsole for an aged look.

Differentiating these from a typical Air Jordan 1 is the “Air Jordan” script written along the ankle collar, replacing the usual “wings” Air Jordan has used for the last 40 years. The scripted logo is an homage to one of the original photoshoots Michael Jordan did for Nike back in 1984. The small detail sets these apart as unique and further emphasizes the OG vibes of the Jordan Reimagined line.

The Air Jordan 1 “Black Toe” Reimagined is set to release October 18, 2024 and come with the standard retail tag of $180. They're expected to release on Nike SNKRS app as well as very select Jordan retailers in limited quantities, so be sure to grab your pair while supplies last. They'll also arrive in sizing for the whole family in adjusted pricing.

What do you think of the Reimagined look on the Black Toe 1s?