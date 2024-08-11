Yet another retro Air Jordan sneaker will be making its way onto the 2025 release calendar as it was recently announced we'll see the return of the Air Jordan 10. Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan wore the shoes briefly during his playing career, but the lore behind them may be more tied to his career as a baseball player. Come Summer 2025, fans will have a chance to own the underrated silhouette once again.

The Air Jordan 10 was first released in 1994 and became the first Jordan sneaker not directly tied to MJ as a basketball player due to his brief retirement from the game and venture into baseball. While Jordan later went on to wear the sneakers upon his return to the league, the Tinker Hatfield designed sneakers were more focused on Jordan's accolades up to that point, as if served as on homage to the great.

The original “Steel” colorway was the first edition to drop and gave subtle cues to a Birmingham Barons or Chicago White Sox theme. Now returning to the original specs of the 1994 drop, we'll see an updated version for 2025.

Air Jordan 10 “Steel”

The Air Jordan 10 “Steel” or “Steel Grey” will return with an original style code of White/Black-Light Steel Grey. The design is a simple, yet effective sneaker with clear similarities to its predecessor Jordan 9 and the subsequent Jordan 11. The uppers are done in premium white leather, making this one of the more durable sneakers in the numbered Jordan line. The hallmark details are the bands across the laces and eyelets, extended through into the outsoles of the shoe. The sockliner is also notorious for its checkered pattern peaking through the ankle.

We see a Jordan Jumpman along the back heel and a powder blue Jumpman along the outsole will also return. Notably, the Steel Grey bands along the outsoles feature inscriptions like “87 Scoring Title” and “93 MVP/Championship” to commemorate Jordan's accomplishments up to 1994. All in all, this is a classic for true Air Jordan fans and this could be the cleanest colorway ever released in the Jordan 10.

The Air Jordan 10 “Steel” is set for an expected return date of May 24, 2025. They're likely to drop in full family sizing and will be made available on Nike SNKRS App for a retail tag of $200. Be sure to keep it locked with our Sneakers news for more upcoming Air Jordan releases and more!