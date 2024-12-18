It's rare to see a new colorway of any retor Air Jordan silhouette outperform the original colorways worn by Michael Jordan for the Chicago Bulls. However, once in every blue moon, a colorway comes along and captivates sneakerheads with its innovative color scheme and wearability in the streets. For the first time since 2013, we'll see the long-awaited Air Jordan 11 “Gamma” make its first retro return.

Arguably seen as Michael Jordan's most iconic signature sneaker ever, the Air Jordan 11 has captured the hearts of basketball and sneaker fans alike for their futuristic look and classic color schemes. The “Space Jam” Jordan 11 remains a favorite for all movie fans, while the “Concord” Jordan 11 is widely considered as the most recognizable Jordan sneaker of all time.

The “Gamma” colorway first released in 2013 and while met with some resistance from Air Jordan purists, the shoes have steadily become a cult classic for their exclusivity and simple, yet retro design. Making their return for the first time, fans can wait patiently and avoid some of the $400+ price tags they're fetching on the aftermarket.

The Air Jordan 11 “Gamma” features a sleek, all-black design accented by an unmistakable Jordan Jumpman logo in gamma blue. The shoes are made with an all-black patent leather mudguard along a black mesh ballistic upper. We see what is typically a translucent outsole take the form of a darker, more opaque shade of gamme blue. Finally, the shoes are finished with Jordan's “23” logo on the heels in Varsity Maize to complete the look.

While there's no official release date announced just yet, the shoes have been rumored by a number of sources including @zSneakerheadz to be expected around the 2025 holidays. They're expected to come with a $230 price tag, a bit of an increase from their $185 tag back in 2013. Be sure to follow our Sneakers news for more updates on this momentous release!