There are several NBA legends and superstars that come to mind when thinking of some of the best personalized Air Jordan sneakers to ever grace the court. From Shawn Marion and his Air Jordan 5s to Ray Allen and his Air Jordan 13s, none may be more iconic than the run legend Carmelo Anthony had while playing for the Denver Nuggets. Come 2025, fans will have their chance to own one of the most iconic PE sneakers in the form of the Air Jordan 12.

PE sneakers (player exclusives) are often a topic of conversation for NBA players as certain models are extremely difficult to obtain and typically require a high level of clearance with any given brand. Jordan Brand and Nike may have the most sought-after catalog of PE sneakers, including the numbered Air Jordan line.

Carmelo Anthony was the first signature athlete signed to Jordan Brand in 2003 and released 13 signature models by the time his playing days were over. Of course, that meant full access to the Air Jordan creative team, which laced Anthony with his own Air Jordan 12 PE in 2004.

Air Jordan 12 “Melo”

Carmelo Anthony rocked the Jordan 12 “Melo” during 2004 and 2005 intermittently throughout the season. While original editions saw an extremely limited release in 2004, this will be the first time the shoes release in their PE colorway.

The “Melo” Jordan 12 will feature a primarily white upper comprised of premium and tumbled leather throughout. The shoes will also feature a white midsole and white laces supported by two silver eyelets. The feature hallmark will be the classic baby blue color along the outsoles, heel tag, and Jordan Jumpman logos. The blue hue is a clear nod to Carmelo Anthony's legendary run with the Denver Nuggets in their classic baby blue uniforms.

The Air Jordan 12 “Melo” is slated to release on May 17, 2024, and will come with a standard retail tag of $200. We're still waiting to see how exclusive this release will be, but expect them to drop on the Nike SNKRS app and select Jordan Brand retailers.