Jordan Brand and Nike are planning on 2025 becoming one of their biggest calendar years in terms of releases we've seen in recent memory. Already slating classic pairs to return like the Air Jordan 5 “Grape” and the Air Jordan 10 “Shadow,” we'll see yet another edition of the Air Jordan 3 grace the upcoming “Rare Air” pack of releases for next year. After initial leaks and speculations, the pair should now be firmly on the way.

The “Rare Air” moniker has been reserved for select Air Jordan colorways to signify a special release with premium materials and a never-before-seen colorway. Notable releases in the past have included shoes like the Air Jordan 4 “Tour Yellow” and the Air Jordan 1 “Rare Air” colorway. After recently announcing a “Rare Air” Jordan 4, it seems as though a similar colorway will don the popular Air Jordan 3 silhouette.

Air Jordan 3 “Rare Air”

First worn by Michael Jordan in 1988, the Air Jordan 3 has become a staple in the closet of all sneakerheads and their popularity has only grown during modern day. Iconically introducing the timeless “elephant print” for the first time, we'll see a different iteration for this “Rare Air” colorway. The initial leaks were provided by user @DJ_Sneakerhead, with subsequent speculative mockups coming from outlets like House of Heat.

Drawing similarities to the upcoming Air Jordan 4 “Rare Air,” this Air Jordan 3 will feature a predominantly black colorway with unique colorblocking from previous Air Jordan 3 models. We see hits of Sail throughout the midsole and heel tab, followed by Cement Grey donning the outsole and heel panel. We also see hits of Military Blue throughout, contrasted by the vibrant Red both on the Nike Air and Jumpman logos. While reactions from fans to the colorblocking have been mixed, we can expect the materials on these shoes to be of premium grade as Jordan Brand takes pride in their “Rare Air” releases.

There's no hard release date on these just yet and we're still awaiting official images to be dropped by Jordan Brand, but for now, enjoy these mockups and leaks of what the sneakers are likely to resemble. They're expected to come with a retail tag of $210 and with the Air Jordan 4 “Rare Air” releasing sometime in early 2025, we can expect this pair to follow a similar cadence.

