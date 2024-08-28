Coinciding with the massive rise in demand for OG Air Jordan silhouettes, the sneaker giant will continue to expand its release calendar with another historically popular drop. The Jordan 4 was an iconic look for Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan and the famed design remains a favorite among sneakerheads to this day. Come 2025, we'll see an updated “Rare Air” look on the Air Jordan 4.

The Air Jordan 4 was first released in 1989 and to this day, it's considered one of the top three most popular Air Jordan designs of all time. The sneakers are most known for their original “Bred,” “Military Blue,” “White Cement,” and “Fire Red” colorways. Throughout the years, we've also seen the Jordan 4 lay host to incredibly rare collaborations including names likes KAWS, Eminem, and most recently Nike SB.

However, we've seen previous “Rare Air” colorways drop like the “Laser” editions and the “Tour Yellow” colorway as well. For 2025, we'll see an all-new Rare Air iteration as a mash-up of some classic colorways.

Air Jordan 4 “Rare Air”

The newest Rare Air offering from the Air Jordan 4 features a similar mismatch, color-blocking scheme to the “What The” Jordan 4 SP released back in 2019 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the model's release. This time around, we'll see the shoes take a primarily black base with a contrasting grey mudguard along the toe. We see hits of the Fire Red color throughout the the midsole/outsole portion is reminiscent of the “Bred” colorway.

We also see references to the “Military Blue” colorway that was recently released with the hits of blue along the midsole, heel tab, and sockliner. Finer details include a return to the original Nike Air inscription on the heel along with a removable velcro logo tab along the tongue, reading “Jordan Rare Air.” All in all, these shape up to be a premium first-time release within the Jordan 4 line and we're already seeing the hype grow slowly behind this colorway.

The Air Jordan 4 “Rare Air” colorway hasn't seen an official release date as of yet, but various sneaker sources have linked these to returning in the early months of 2025. The official style code will read Black/Deep Royal Blue-Dark Smoke Grey-Fire Red and the shoes are expected to come with a retail price tag of $225, marking these as a premium release from typical general drops.

Will you be lining up for this rare Air Jordan 4 colorway?