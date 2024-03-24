After the Air Jordan 4 ‘Black Cat' retro was announced alongside a ‘Black Cat' version of the Air Jordan 3, there have been recent confirmations that an Air Jordan 5 ‘Black Cat' colorway will be on the schedule. Gracing the Jordan 5 silhouette for the first time, expect this to be another classic release for sneakerheads. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!
Michael Jordan went by countless nicknames during his playing days and the ‘Black Cat' moniker was derived from his intimidation and unmatched agility, much like a puma or panther. Jordan loved the alter ego so much that his Air Jordan 13 was actually modeled after a jungle cat's paw laying flat on the ground. After his playing days, Jordan Brand payed homage to the nickname with a release that still gets attention to this day.
The Air Jordan 4 ‘Black Cat' first released in 2006 and started a trend among future all-black Jordan sneakers. They retroed in limited fashion back in 2020 and have even been rumored for another upcoming release in 2024. The Air Jordan 5 silhouette will feature a similar style, fitted with all-black suede throughout the whole shoe. While official images have yet to be released, check out some of the speculative mockups featured on social media.
Air Jordan 5 "Black Cat" Releasing December 2024https://t.co/zUtf6mIECh pic.twitter.com/EouTYSfeKL
— SneakerFiles.com (@sneakerfiles) March 21, 2024
“Black Cat” Air Jordan 5 set for December 🐈⬛ pic.twitter.com/6b6uuQWRhK
— Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) February 29, 2024
The Air Jordan 5 ‘Black Cat' seems to don an all-black suede or nubuck throughout the whole uppers. The eyelets, midsole, tongue, and laces are all black while the icy translucent outsole seems to have a smoky tint to it. The iconic “shark teeth” along the midsole received an all-black treatment as well.The Jordan logos are also blacked-out with the same smoky tint added through the rubber panels in the midsole.
Once again, these are just speculations as to how the shoes may look, but they should give us a solid idea given the general simplicity of the ‘Black Cat' colorway. Previous releases of the Air Jordan 4 have featured premium nubuck along the uppers, so we can expect much of the same throughout this edition.
With how limited previous releases have been, expect this release to be similar in nature. The popularity and scarcity of the ‘Black Cat' colorway has grown over recent years, so we should expect to see these shoes sell-out rather quickly. Make sure to set your alarms on release day to avoid missing out on these.
The Air Jordan 5 ‘Black Cat' is scheduled to release December 7, 2024 and will be made available on Nike and Nike SNKRS App. They will also drop in select Jordan retailers and will be available in men's ($210), grade school ($160), preschool ($100), and toddler ($85) sizing. Don't hesitate to get the whole family laced-up with this hot release!
Keep up with more upcoming releases by following our Sneakers news for breaking content!