A'ja Wilson's net worth in 2023 is $2 million. Wilson is a professional basketball player who currently plays for the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA. She is a two-time WNBA MVP, a WNBA champion, a WNBA Defensive Player of the Year winner, a five-time WNBA All-Star, a three-time All-WNBA team player, a two-time WNBA All-Defensive team member, a WNBA Rookie of the Year winner, and became a two-time blocks leader in the WNBA. For this piece, let's take a closer look at A'ja Wilson's net worth in 2023.

A'ja Wilson's net worth in 2023 is $2 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Idol Net Worth.

A'ja Wilson was born on August 8, 1996 in Columbia, South Carolina. She studied in Heathwood Hall Episcopal. Here, she played for the varsity team and averaged 24.7 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 4.3 blocks per outing in 119 games, according to MaxPreps. Coming out of high school, Wilson was considered to be a five-star recruit and the top prospect of her class, according to ESPN. She earned scholarship offers from several college basketball programs including Tennessee, North Carolina, and the University of Connecticut. However, Wilson would eventually opt to attend University of South Carolina.

Wilson was as good as advertised for the Gamecocks. In four seasons, she averaged 17.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.6 rejections per game. As a Gamecock, Wilson accumulated three SEC Player of the Year Awards, two SEC Defensive Player of the Year Awards, four First-Team All-SEC team selections, and was named Consensus First-Team All-American thrice. In addition to this, Wilson also concluded her college basketball stint with a Honda Sports Award and the Lisa Leslie Award.

Wilson's college career was highlighted by the 2016-17 season, where she led University of South Carolina to the NCAA championship, with her being named as the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player.

WNBA career with the Las Vegas Aces

After a memorable college stint with University of South Carolina, A'ja Wilson declared for the 2018 WNBA Draft. Here, she was selected in the first round with the first overall pick by the Las Vegas Aces. Shortly after, the NCAA champion inked a four-year rookie contract, worth $232K, according to Boardroom.

During her rookie season, Wilson wasted no time in making her presence felt in the WNBA. She averaged 20.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per outing. For her production, Wilson was named WNBA Rookie of the Year and was part of the All-Rookie team selection. Furthermore, she earned her first All-Star game appearance. A season later, Wilson put up another All-Star season for the Aces and helped them make the 2019 WNBA Finals. However, the Aces failed to surpass the Washington Mystics in four games.

After two All-Star seasons, the Aces were convinced that Wilson was a huge piece to their future. As a result, the organization rewarded her with a two-year contract extension, worth $232K, as per Spotrac. In 2020, the WNBA was also marred by the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, that didn't bother Wilson. During the season, she averaged 20.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game. For her efforts, she was named WNBA MVP for the first time in her WNBA career and led the WNBA in blocks. Moreover, the five-time All-Star also carried the Aces to a return trip to the Finals for the second straight year before falling to the Seattle Storm.

However, 2022 would become Wilson's biggest season yet. She averaged 19.5 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game. For her numbers, Wilson was awarded her second WNBA MVP and the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Award. In addition to this, Wilson also played an instrumental role in helping the Aces rule the Commissioner's Cup and claim the coveted WNBA championship. Before the 2022 season, Wilson signed a two-year contract extension, worth $398K.

Just a year later, Wilson further expressed her commitment to stay with the Aces after signing another two-year contract extension, this time worth $400K. In 2023, the WNBA champion is currently averaging 21.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 2.1 rejections per game. During the same year, she earned the Best WNBA Player ESPY Award.

Overseas career

Like other WNBA players, A'ja Wilson made some extra buck while playing overseas. The two-time WNBA MVP suited up for the Shaanxi Red Wolves of the Women's Chinese Basketball Association on a four month contract, per abccolumbia.com.

Playing for Team USA

Given that she is one of the most decorated players in the WNBA, it isn't surprising that Wilson also represented USA internationally. She helped USA win gold at the 2018 FIBA World Cup in Spain and the 2022 FIBA World Cup in Australia, which saw her also win the FIBA World Cup MVP. In addition to this, the WNBA champion also helped USA clinch gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by A'ja Wilson's net worth in 2023?