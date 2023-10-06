Erik ten Hag's tenure at Manchester United, which began with aspirations of a dream start to the 2023/24 campaign, has swiftly descended into a nightmarish sequence of defeats. He had a fantastic first season at Old Trafford after his move from Ajax, securing a third place in the Premier League standings and a Carabao Cup win. The Red Devils and their fans are still reeling from shambolic losses to Galatasaray and Crystal Palace, with the spotlight now firmly on new goalkeeper Andre Onana, whose performances have been marred by costly errors.

United's latest setback came at the hands of Galatasaray, leaving them with a dismal record of four defeats in just seven Premier League matches. The pressure is mounting on Ten Hag, and speculation about his future at Old Trafford is rife.

Former Ajax striker Kenneth Perez has added fuel to the fire by suggesting that a return to the Dutch club for Ten Hag is not out of the realm of possibility. Perez pondered, “Imagine if Erik ten Hag were fired. would it be very crazy for Ajax to ask him back?” He noted that Manchester United is a club where challenges can escalate quickly when results don't go their way, making a return to Ajax a plausible option for the beleaguered manager.

Ten Hag, who previously worked at the Dutch giants, has a history of success with the club, including winning the Eredivisie as an assistant to Steve McClaren at FC Twente. The prospect of Ten Hag returning to Ajax, a club where he is familiar and has achieved success, adds an intriguing layer to his uncertain future at Manchester United.

As the pressure continues to mount on Ten Hag, Manchester United's upcoming match against Brentford becomes crucial. A positive result could provide some respite, but with questions surrounding the manager's position, the speculation about his future, including a potential return to Ajax, is unlikely to dissipate anytime soon.