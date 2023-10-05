Erik Ten Hag's position as the manager of Manchester United is not under threat despite a disappointing start to the season. The club's executives have expressed their unwavering confidence in the Dutchman's ability to lead the team long-term.

Manchester United's early-season form has been far from ideal, with six defeats in their first ten games, including a recent 3-2 loss to Galatasaray in the Champions League. However, sources reveal that Ten Hag's job is not up for discussion within the club's hierarchy.

A spate of injuries is one contributing factor to the team's struggles. At one point, Ten Hag had to contend with the absence of up to 16 players, including critical signings like Rasmus Højlund, who arrived with a back problem, and Mason Mount, who sustained a hamstring injury early in the season.

The left-back position has been particularly problematic, with Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, and Sergio Reguilón all sidelined due to injuries. Ten Hag has been forced to deploy midfielder Sofyan Amrabat as a makeshift left-back in recent matches to address this issue.

The scrutiny on Ten Hag's leadership intensifies as Manchester United prepares to face Brentford in their upcoming Premier League fixture. The team sits with nine points from seven matches, leaving them nine points behind the league leaders and seven points adrift from the coveted fourth-place spot.

Despite the early-season challenges, the club's decision-makers remain firmly committed to Ten Hag. They view him as the right manager to navigate Manchester United through their long-term objectives, believing that his tactical understanding and vision for the team will ultimately lead to success.