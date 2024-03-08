The manga and anime world mourn the loss of Akira Toriyama, the legendary creator behind the iconic franchise “Dragon Ball,” who passed away on March 1 at the age of 68, TMZ reports.
No way.. Rest In Peace Legend 😢 Thank you for everything https://t.co/ipkZTC4NY0
— Mark Phillips (@SupremeDreams_1) March 8, 2024
Confirmation of Toriyama's death came through a statement posted on X by his manga and design production company Bird Studio, as well as Capsule Corporation Tokyo. The cause of death was cited as acute subdural hematoma, a condition where blood accumulates between the skull and the brain.
Expressing deep regret, Bird Studio revealed that Toriyama had several works in progress that he approached with great enthusiasm. Despite his untimely passing, Toriyama's legacy lives on through the numerous manga titles and works of art he has left behind.
Toriyama's career began in the late '70s and early '80s with creations like “Tomato the Cutesy Gumshoe,” “Dr. Slump,” and “Chobit,” with “Dr. Slump” garnering notable acclaim. However, it was his groundbreaking work “Dragon Ball” that catapulted him to international fame.
“Dragon Ball” follows the adventures of Goku as he trains in martial arts and embarks on a quest to find the mystical Dragon Balls. The manga's immense success led to numerous adaptations, including the highly popular anime series “Dragon Ball Z,” which remains one of the most successful and widely watched anime globally.
Toriyama's impact on the manga and anime industry is immeasurable, with “Dragon Ball” becoming one of the best-selling manga series of all time, boasting over 260 million copies sold worldwide. His creative vision has extended beyond print, shaping television animation, movies, video games, and merchandise, cementing his legacy as a pioneer in the genre.
While Toriyama's passing is a profound loss for fans around the world, his unique world of creation will continue to be cherished and celebrated for generations to come.