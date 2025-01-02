ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the start of the MAC Basketball schedule as Akron faces Bowling Green. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Akron-Bowling Green prediction and pick.

Akron comes into the game sitting at 7-5 on the year. After starting 1-2, they would win five straight games. Still, they have lost two of their last three overall. The only win in the last three was against a Jackson State squad that was struggling. Last time out, Akron faced Princeton. They led almost the entire game, but Princeton hit a three-pointer with under two seconds left to win 76-75. Meanwhile, Bowling Green is 5-7 on the year. They opened up the year 2-6, but have won three of their last five. Last time out, they played Aquinas, winning the game 87-62.

Since the start of 2003, these two teams have faced off 42 times, and Akron has dominated the series. They are 35-7 against Bowling Green in that time. They last faced in January of 2024, with Akron winning the game 83-67.

Here are the Akron-Bowling Green College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Akron-Bowling Green Odds

Akron: -6.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -250

Bowling Green: +6.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +202

Over: 153.5 (-115)

Under: 153.5 (-105)

How to Watch Akron vs. Bowling Green

Time: 6:00 PM ET/ 3:00 PM PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Why Akron Will Cover The Spread/Win

Akron is ranked 134th in the nation in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 152nd in offensive efficiency while sitting 145th in defensive efficiency. Akron has been solid on the offensive end of the court this year. They are 80th in the nation in points per game while sitting 51st in assists per game. Further, they are 13th in the nation in three-point attempts and 11th in three-point attempts made this year.

Akron is led by Tavari Johnson. He leads the team with 12.8 points per game, while also adding 1.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Nate Johnson. Johnson is the team leader in assists, coming in with 3.5 per game. He also adds 11.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game this year. Finally, Isiah Gray is scoring 9.9 points per game, while adding 5.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

In the frontcourt, it is James Okonkwo who leads the way. He leads the team in rebounding this year, coming in with 8.6 rebounds per game. He is also scoring 8.3 points per game. With Josiah Harris out of the lineup, Amani Lyles has been getting more time. He is scoring just 6.5 points per game but adds 5.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game this year.

Why Bowling Green Will Cover The Spread/Win

Bowling Green is ranked 285th in the nation in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 231st in offensive efficiency while sitting 310th in defensive efficiency. Bowling Green is 146th in the nation in points per game, while sitting 149th in effective field goal percentage. Bowling Green does not get to the line often, but putting them there would be a mistake. They are fifth in the nation in free throw percentage this year.

Marcus Johnson has led the way for Bowling Green. He leads the team in scoring, coming in with 16.7 points per game. He also adds four rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. With both Youssef Khayat and Sam Towns out, Jamai Felt has been getting time in the front court. He is scoring 3.6 points per game while adding 4.6 assists per game. The rebounds are the most on the team.

In the backcourt, Jovanta Campbell leads the way. He is scoring 16.2 points per game this year while adding four rebounds, and 3.3 steals per game. Further, he leads the team in assists with 3.1 per game. He is joined by Derrick Butler. Butler is scoring 14.9 points per game this year while adding 3.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and a steal per game. Finally, Derrick Butler comes in with 14.9 points per game, while adding 3.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and one steal per game this year.

Final Akron-Bowling Green Prediction & Pick

While both teams are better on the offensive end of the court, there are some major differences between the two teams. First, Akron is 63rd in the nation in rebounds per game, while Bowling Green is 330th. Second, Akron is 11th in the nation in three-point attempts made, while Bowling Green is 226th in the nation in opponent three-point percentage. Finally, Akron forced a lot of turnovers, sitting 46th in the nation in opponent turnovers per game. Bowling Green is 122nd in the nation in turnovers. With the better overall defense and a great three-point attack, take Akron to get the win here.

Final Akron-Bowling Green Prediction & Pick: Akron -6.5 (-104)