Akron has struggled across the board this season and has lost three straight entering this game. Western Michigan has righted the ship a bit after starting the season close. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Akron-Western Michigan prediction and pick.

Akron is in the running for the worst team in Division I. They are 1-5 and have not looked all that competitive in any game this season outside of their lone win against Colgate. They can not score, and their defense is not much better. This matchup against Western Michigan is not a great one because of all their struggles so far.

Western Michigan has been solid after a bad start to the year. They are 2-3 and have losses against Wisconsin and Ohio State, next to a solid Marshall team. The offense makes them go and could present huge issues for Akron in this game. However, their defense has struggled, which opens the door for the Zips.

Here are the Akron-Western Michigan College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Akron: +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +255

Western Michigan: -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -320

Over: 51.5 (-110)

Under: 51.5 (-110)

How to Watch Akron vs. Western Michigan

Time: 3:30 ET/12:30 PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Akron Could Cover The Spread/Win

Akron has been awful this season and has struggled on offense. They are averaging 15.2 points per game and 258.8 total yards per game. Quarterback Ben Finley has struggled this season. He has 1,061 passing yards, seven passing touchdowns, and six interceptions with a 59.5% completion percentage. The running game has not been good, with Jordon Simmons in the backfield. He has 255 rushing yards and one touchdown on 44 carries. The offense might be in for a struggle against Western Michigan.

Akron's defense has struggled this season, allowing 38 points per game and 422.8 yards per game. The defense will be key in this game because Western Michigan has shown they can move the ball and score. The big key will be on the ground, where Akron has the third-worst rushing defense in the MAC, only better than Ball State and Kent State. Western Michigan has been solid on the ground in comparison. They need the defense to show up in this spot to have a chance in Kalamazoo.

Why Western Michigan Could Cover The Spread/Win

Western Michigan has rebounded a bit after a rough start to the season. The offense has been solid this season. They are averaging 27.6 points per game and 363.8 total yards per game. The key has been their balance on offense. Quarterback Hayden Wolff has been great this season so far. He has 907 passing yards, seven passing touchdowns, and two interceptions on a 69.7% completion percentage. Their running game has been great. Jaden Nixon has 484 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 68 carries.

Western Michigan's defense has been inconsistent and struggled this season. It allows 36.8 points per game and 422.8 total yards per game, which is why Akron could find some success this season. Neither side of the defense has been good with teams having success on both the ground and through the air. This defense has been a struggle and could allow Akron into the game despite their own struggles with scoring. Western Michigan's defense has a good matchup against a bad offense, but they have not shown up just yet.

Final Akron-Western Michigan Prediction & Pick

Western Michigan is the better team in this game and they will cover and win in this spot. Expect Western Michigan to take advantage of all of the struggles from Akron and win this game easily at home in Kalamazoo.

Final Akron-Western Michigan Prediction & Pick: Western Michigan -9.5 (-110)