Bill Belichick’s stunning Hall of Fame snub sent shockwaves through the NFL world this week. The legendary coach will not be a first-ballot Hall of Famer after falling short of the 40-vote threshold for enshrinement.

The confounding outcome forced the Hall of Fame to release a statement that threatened to strip the voting rights of any committee member who violated the bylaws of the selection process.

Shortly after the statement was released, Terrell Owens inserted himself into the narrative. The former wide receiver seized the opportunity to take a shot at the Hall of Fame for his first-ballot snub a decade ago. “Hey @ProFootballHOF!!!! WHERE THE HELL was this when they violated these bylaws when it came to me in 2016 and 2017???!!!!” Owens wrote on his official X account.

Terrell Owens waited 3 years for his NFL HOF induction

Owens suited up for five different teams over his 15-year career. He amassed the ninth-most receptions in NFL history (1,078). And Owens is third all-time in receiving yards (15,934) and receiving touchdowns (153).

Despite the remarkable resume, Owens’ antics both on and off the field earned the wideout a controversial reputation. He has been, and continues to be, outspoken in his belief that his portrayal in the media led to a snub when he was first eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2016.

Owens fell short of the necessary votes for enshrinement again in 2017. But he was inducted into the Hall of Fame the following year. However, Owens refused to attend the ceremony. Instead, he received his HOF ring and was presented with his bust at Levi's Stadium during the 2018 NFL season.

Owens is widely regarded as one of the greatest receivers in NFL history. And he’s most definitely still salty that it took three tries to make the Hall of Fame.

But Belichick overtakes Owens as the HOF’s most noteworthy snub. The confusion over Tuesday’s bizarre outcome led to fingerpointing, as Bill Polian was made the initial scapegoat. Rumors circulated that the former NFL GM convinced committee members that Belichick should be made to “wait a year” due to the “Spygate” and “Deflategate” scandals.

However, Polian denied claims that he led an anti-Belichick faction during the voting process. Nonetheless, the HOF put committee members on notice. Additional information regarding the Belichick block will likely leak out in the coming days.