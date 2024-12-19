ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These two teams have been inconsistent, with good wins and bad losses. They could both be players in the conference in the NCAA Tournament race, but they need to play better. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with Akron-Yale prediction and pick.

Akron is 6-3 this season, with notable wins against Omaha and Northern Kentucky and notable losses against Arkansas State and Saint Mary's. Nate Johnson and Tavari Johnson have been great and are the team's biggest keys on offense. This is a toss-up game against Yale. It should be a very good game between these two teams in El Paso.

Yale is 5-5, with notable wins against Stony Brook, Fairfield, and Vermont. They also have big losses against Purdue, Minnesota, and Delaware. John Poulakidas is the biggest key for making this Bulldogs offense go. This game is a toss-up between two teams that have the ability to play well. It should be a great matchup in El Paso on Friday!

Akron-Yale College Basketball Odds

College Basketball Odds: Akron-Yale Odds

Akron: +3.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +134

Yale: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -162

Over: 155.5 (-110)

Under: 155.5 (-110)

How to Watch Akron vs. Yale

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN+

Why Akron Will Cover The Spread/Win

Akron's offense has been great this year. They score 85.2 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 45%, and have a three-point percentage of 36.8%. Two Zips players are averaging over double digits this season, with Nat Johnson leading at 13.1 points per game, but Tavari Johnson is just behind with 13.1. Tavari Johnson also leads the team with four assists per game. This offense is extremely balanced, but if they need a bucket, it goes through Nate and Tavari Johnson. They should be able to score well in this game, with Yale being decent on defense but nothing super impressive.

Akron's defense has been inconsistent this year. They allow 75.4 points per game, 44.5% from the field, and 33.8% from behind the arc. Then, James Okonkwo has been the best rebounder this season, with eight per game. He also leads the team in blocks per game at 0.9 per game. Finally, five different Zips are averaging at least one steal per game, with Nate Johnson leading the team at 1.7. Akron has a huge matchup in this game against the Yale offense. They might have issues slowing down the Bulldogs because they have been so efficient. They might need to outscore them instead.

Why Yale Will Cover The Spread/Win

Yale's offense has played well this year. They score 82.1 points per game, have a 49.3% field goal percentage, and a 38.5% three-point shooting percentage. Three Bulldogs are averaging over double digits in scoring, with John Poulakidas leading at 21.1 points per game. Next, Bez Mbeng leads the team in assists at 5.8 per game. Yale is playing great offense this year, and it all goes through Poulakidas in the backcourt. Yale has the talent on offense to score on Akron. The Zips are decent on defense, but Yale is too efficient and should be able to score against them.

Yale's defense has played well this year. They allow 71.4 points per game, 41% from the field and 32.7% from behind the arc. Down low, Yassine Gharram and Nick Townsend are tied for the team lead in rebounding at six per game. Then, Samson Aletan is the leader in blocks at 1.4 per game. Finally, Mbeng leads the team in steals at 1.4 per game. The Bulldogs have been solid on defense but will have their hands full against Akron. The Zips can score at will on offense this year, and the Bulldogs might need to outscore them instead of slowing them down.

Final Akron-Yale Prediction & Pick

These two teams are extremely similar this year. Akron has been more consistent, but this should be a 50/50 game. These teams score at will this season, and their defenses are good but not great. The difference in a neutral site game like this is who has the best player on the court, and that's Yale with John Poulakidas. He is the difference for Yale. Expect Yale to win and cover in this game in Texas.

Final Akron-Yale Prediction & Pick: Yale -3.5 (-110)