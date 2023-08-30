Saudi Pro League club Al Arabi are continuing their pursuit of Paris Saint Germain (PSG) midfielder Marco Verratti. The Italian midfielder has been constantly linked with a move to the Middle East in the past couple of months.

According to the reports of Fabrizio Romano, Al Arabi have well and truly joined Al Hilal in the race to sign Verratti this summer. However, Al Arabi could be ahead in the race for now as they are working hard on the Italian midfielder's deal. The Qatari side remains optimistic of landing the European champion this summer.

Verratti has spent 12 years at PSG but wants a fresh start somewhere. His agent initially linked with a move back to Italy, but Verratti reportedly snubbed that idea. However, the Italian midfielder seems tempted to join Saudi Pro League. He was initially approached by Al Hilal and also agreed personal terms with them. However, Al Hilal have been unable to lodge a convincing bid to land Verratti. Now, Al Arabi have entered the conversation and look to be in the ascendency of landing the European champion. It remains to be seen what their offer will be.

PSG manager Luis Enrique has been left disappointed by the club's handling of transfers. The former Barcelona manager removed Verratti from the squad in the first three Ligue 1 games due to an unclear future. Although he managed to integrate Mbappe back into the squad, who also was heavily linked with a move away from PSG, they have not made a decision yet on Verratti.