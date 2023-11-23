Jake Daniels voiced his disapproval of Jordan Henderson's Saudi Pro League move, branding it a "slap in the face" for the LGBTQ+ community

Blackpool's Jake Daniels, the only openly gay professional football player in England since Justin Fashanu in 1990, has voiced his disapproval of Jordan Henderson‘s move to the Saudi Pro League, branding it a “slap in the face” for the LGBTQ+ community, reported by GOAL. Henderson, who publicly endorsed LGBTQ+ rights, joined Al-Ettifaq in the summer, raising eyebrows and criticism from some quarters.

In an interview with BBC's Newsbeat, Daniels revealed that Henderson had messaged him last year expressing support when Daniels came out. However, Daniels sees Henderson's move to Saudi Arabia as prioritizing financial gains over principles. “He [Henderson] messaged me when I came out. He was backing me and said: ‘We’re proud of what you’ve done.’ And seeing him move to Saudi [Arabia], it kind of like, slaps me in my face really. Obviously, it was frustrating. But I guess the money pays well, and money must mean more to people,” expressed Daniels.

Henderson, who signed a lucrative £700,000 per week contract with Al-Ettifaq, has consistently stated that his decision to move to Saudi Arabia was not solely motivated by financial considerations. In a September interview with The Athletic, he acknowledged the controversy surrounding his relocation but emphasized his commitment to contributing to the global growth of football.

What's next for Jordan Henderson in the Saudi Pro League?

While Jordan Henderson's move has ignited debates about the clash between football and human rights issues, it also underscores the challenges faced by LGBTQ+ athletes in navigating complex considerations within the sport. Henderson has now returned to Saudi Arabia after fulfilling his international duties with England in the European Championship qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia.