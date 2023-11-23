Blackpool's Jake Daniels, the only openly gay professional football player in England since Justin Fashanu in 1990, has voiced his disapproval of Jordan Henderson‘s move to the Saudi Pro League, branding it a “slap in the face” for the LGBTQ+ community, reported by GOAL. Henderson, who publicly endorsed LGBTQ+ rights, joined Al-Ettifaq in the summer, raising eyebrows and criticism from some quarters.

In an interview with BBC's Newsbeat, Daniels revealed that Henderson had messaged him last year expressing support when Daniels came out. However, Daniels sees Henderson's move to Saudi Arabia as prioritizing financial gains over principles. “He [Henderson] messaged me when I came out. He was backing me and said: ‘We’re proud of what you’ve done.’ And seeing him move to Saudi [Arabia], it kind of like, slaps me in my face really. Obviously, it was frustrating. But I guess the money pays well, and money must mean more to people,” expressed Daniels.

Henderson, who signed a lucrative £700,000 per week contract with Al-Ettifaq, has consistently stated that his decision to move to Saudi Arabia was not solely motivated by financial considerations. In a September interview with The Athletic, he acknowledged the controversy surrounding his relocation but emphasized his commitment to contributing to the global growth of football.

What's next for Jordan Henderson in the Saudi Pro League?

RECOMMENDED
Jose Mourinho next to the Saudi Pro League logo
Jose Mourinho hints at managing in Saudi Pro League with Roma future unclear

Andrew Meyers ·

Luka Modric in front of the Real Madrid and Saudi Pro League logos, with questionmarks in the air
Real Madrid star Luka Modric gets offers from Saudi Pro League

Fremont Farkas ·

Bruno Fernandes Saudi Pro League
RUMOR: Saudi Pro League put €100m price tag on Cristiano Ronaldo’s counterpartner

Fahad Hamid ·

Jordan Henderson with dollar signs on his eyes, in front of the Saudi Pro League logo, money falling from the air around him

While Jordan Henderson's move has ignited debates about the clash between football and human rights issues, it also underscores the challenges faced by LGBTQ+ athletes in navigating complex considerations within the sport. Henderson has now returned to Saudi Arabia after fulfilling his international duties with England in the European Championship qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia.