Jadon Sancho is preparing for crucial discussions with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag after declining a transfer to Al-Ettifaq, reported by GOAL.

Sancho's situation at Manchester United has become increasingly uncertain, with his role at the club coming under scrutiny. His public response to manager Ten Hag's criticism of his training performances added fuel to the speculation surrounding his future. While the winger received an unexpected offer from Al-Ettifaq, he ultimately chose to reject their advances and expressed his determination to continue fighting for his place at Old Trafford.

According to renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Sancho is now scheduled for a crucial conversation with Dutch tactician Ten Hag, with the aim of rescuing his Manchester United career from further uncertainty.

Sancho's relationship with Ten Hag has been a mixture of highs and lows since the manager's appointment at Old Trafford. The winger was sent to the Netherlands for a specialized training routine lasting approximately three months, focusing on improving his mental and physical condition. Upon his return, Sancho seemed to have earned Ten Hag's favor, but recent performances in training have reignited tensions between the two.

The upcoming discussions between Jadon Sancho and Erik ten Hag carry immense significance in determining the trajectory of the player's future with the Red Devils. If these talks prove successful, there is a possibility that Sancho may make his return to the pitch when Manchester United faces Brighton at Old Trafford on September 16.

The outcome of these discussions will be closely monitored by fans, as they eagerly await a resolution to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding one of their key players.