In the last day of the Saudi Pro League transfer window, neither Manchester United‘s Jadon Sancho nor Liverpool‘s Mohamed Salah will be making a move to Saudi Arabia, reported by The Athletic. These developments bring a sense of stability to both Premier League clubs as they retain their star players.

Recently, Jadon Sancho's omission from Manchester United's squad raised eyebrows and led to speculation about a potential exit. United manager Erik ten Hag claimed that Sancho was left out of the squad for the match against Arsenal due to poor performances in training, a statement the player vehemently denied.

The 23-year-old winger was not part of the squad that faced Arsenal over the weekend, and Ten Hag clarified that his absence was not due to injury but rather based on his training performances. This led to rumors of a potential move to the Saudi Pro League, but as the transfer window deadline approaches, it's now clear that Sancho will remain at Old Trafford.

On the other side of the pitch, Mohamed Salah has been a subject of interest from the Saudi Pro League as well. Liverpool reportedly rejected a verbal proposal worth over £100 million, with add-ons that could reach up to £150 million, for the 31-year-old forward. Although no move is imminent for Salah, the interest from the Saudi Pro League remains, leaving open the possibility of a future transfer.

While the transfer window closes without any major moves for either player, their respective clubs can breathe a sigh of relief. The stability provided by retaining key players like Sancho and Salah will be essential as the Premier League season unfolds, and both players continue to play pivotal roles for their teams.