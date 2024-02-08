Former senator Al Franken is getting back to his acting roots, playing a politician in the new Shondaland Netflix show The Residence.

Things are really coming full circle for Al Franken. After gaining fame as a writer/performer on Saturday Night Live for beloved characters like Stuart Smalley, then serving as a U.S. senator from Minnesota for nine years, Franken has found a way to combine both his professional passions by booking a role as a politician in The Residence, a new Netflix comedic drama from Shondaland.

The show centers on a murder-mystery in the private living quarters of the President while in office, and is described by the streamer as “a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion.”

In an art-imitating-life casting move, Franken will play a fictional senator on the series. It should be a bittersweet role for Franken — who accomplished major legislative victories during his time serving Minnesota as a senator from 2009-2018, only to be forced to resign during the height of the #MeToo movement in 2017.

Franken was a rising star in the democratic party after his key provision contribution to the 2010 Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), but when he was accused by multiple women of inappropriate kisses and touches, and the Democratic party wanted to take a clear stand against such wrongdoing.

In later years, Franken admitted to the New Yorker that he regretted resigning, and it led him to reflect on themes of due process and proportional punishment. Many senators also later added that they viewed Franken's case as “mishandled.”

This of course stands in stark contrast to the way Republicans have brushed off far graver sexual assault accusations against Donald Trump by multiple women — even after the recent verdict finding Trump liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll and ordering him to pay her $83.3 million.

Playing a senator in a TV show represents a bit of a comeback for Franken. He'll be starring alongside previously announced Giancarlo Esposito, who is taking over a role originally intended for Andre Braugher (after Braugher's tragic passing last year).

With Shonda Rhimes' powerful production company Shondaland behind The Residence, all signs point to this being a breakout hit for Netflix and a savvy next step for Al Franken, trying to prove he's still good enough, and smart enough, to be an actor.