These athletes are the undisputed GOATs of SNL sports' personalities hosts!

Being at the top of your sport doesn't necessarily mean you're the GOAT at acting, particularly in the comedy arena, which requires timing, charisma and impeccable delivery. These 10 professional athletes, however, were able to defy the odds to become the 10 undisputedly funniest hosts of revered comedy institution Saturday Night Live.

Judge our definitive ClutchPoints list for yourselves and tell us these weren't the 10 best pro athlete hosts that SNL has ever had. We dare you!

SNL's 10 best pro athlete hosts, ranked

10. Nancy Kerrigan

Nancy Kerrigan hosted SNL after not just her infamous Olympics and the Tanya Harding scandal, but also after her reputation took a bit of a hit when she was caught on camera complaining about how corny it was to be featured in the Disney World parade. She shrewdly partook in a little self-mockery in her opening monologue after that misstep, and then played the straight man to Chris Farley in this instant classic ice skating spoof, which catapulted her to at least a silver medal for hosting grace.

27 years ago this week: A Nancy Kerrigan hosted SNL generates ratings that won’t be topped for 14 years. Here’s Chris Farley’s performance & @DavidSpade’s call of Olympic ice skating. Thanks @DavidSpade RT’ing today. Need next generation to see this pic.twitter.com/Vhd5sH8wVr — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 10, 2021

Unlike many other of the athletes on this list, King James had not yet won his first championship when he hosted SNL in 2007, but he was already a household name and a great get for the show. He hit his stride right from the start with a priceless LeBronologue in which he played himself and three other fun LeBron alter egos which gave him a chance to showcase his acting range. Those big early laughs were like sinking a few first quarter threes that helped his SNL team coast to an easy victory the rest of the way.

8. Wayne Gretzky

When you hear the words SNL and a Canadian hocked player named “Wayne” together, it feels pretty natural — though Gretzky probably isn't the one you're thinking of. Wayne Campbell (aka Mike Myers) would have his moment in the sun with Garth (Dana Carvey) soon enough, but back in 1989 Wayne Gretzky brought some Canadian flair to an American institution when he hosted Saturday Night Live. Gretzky smoothly sailed through his monologue and sketches like he was on the ice, particularly in this call-in talk show where his hockey-related advice isn't exactly applicable to callers' concerns.

7. Derek Jeter

Derek Jeter's turn hosting SNL just meant a quick taxi ride across town to grace his hometown with his comedy skillset, and Jeter didn't disappoint. He cleverly played on the notoriously harsh New York media and fan opinions of its athletes when he donned a wig and earrings to play one of the “Yankee wives” in the stands during a day at the ballpark.

As Candace Soriano (the new wife of Alfonso Soriano), Jeter dished with the other Yankee wives all too well — even roasting himself to perfection at one point. Without giving too much away, you'll never be able to look at The Rock (or a muppet) the same way again after hearing Jeter's self-description, and this sketch alone gave Jeter an easy win as host.

Tom Brady hosted SNL in 2005 after winning his third Super Bowl and came out for his monologue ready and raring to go. It felt like a New England Patriots opening drive for a touchdown — that Brady did so many times in his illustrious career to get things going right from the start — when he impressively sang and danced an original tune showing off his other skills besides football. When this even included a decent Kermit the Frog impression, Brady endeared himself to SNL fans everywhere and rode that opening momentum the rest of the 90 minutes to a solid hosting performance.

While Shaq has been imitated pretty frequently on SNL (by the likes of Jay Pharaoh, Kevin Hart and even Charles Barkley), the real Shaquille O'Neal has only hosted once, on October 3, 1998. And Shaq gamely attacked every sketch with his signature deadpan yet goofy sensibility.

Probably his best sketch was the one in which he played Big Bernard, a mischievous overgrown child in need of a punishment from his dad, played memorably by Tracey Morgan, after Bernard broke curfew. As Shaq draped himself over the much-smaller Morgan's lap to prepare for a spanking, the picture alone brought tears to the eyes. But as Morgan repeatedly (and unsuccessfully) tried to instill pain with his slaps and O'Neal feigned injury, it was the audience who ended up learning a valuable comedic lesson (Shaq + Tracey Morgan = comedy gold).

Michael Jordan hosted the season 17 premiere of Saturday Night Live on September 28, 1991, shortly after winning his first NBA Championship with the Bulls. It's no surprise then that he appeared cool, calm, collected and ready to break loose in his comedic debut.

His Airness brought it big time, especially when he popped his collar and looked himself in the mirror faux-seriously for his winning Daily Affirmation with Stuart Smalley sketch. Al Franken and Michael Jordan both stayed in character without breaking as Smalley forced Jordan to acknowledge “I'm good enough, I'm smart enough, and doggone it, people like me!” It was the perfect marriage of sketch character with host, and Jordan certainly proved to be the best Michael he could be.

Kelce's well-documented negotiation for a spot on this list was certainly worth the effort. Shortly after winning his second Super Bowl with the Chiefs, Travis Kelce came out onto the Studio 8H Rockefeller Center stage with a post-championship glow and some stellar comedic energy.

His opening monologue may have been his funniest moment, with cameos from brother Jason Kelce, and mom and dad Donna and Ed Kelce, mixing a great deal of heart and humor. But Kelce also had a memorable turn as a curious customer at the American Girl Café. And with a cameo earlier this season along with his pop superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift, Kelce is quickly becoming SNL royalty at this point.

2. Charles Barkley

Barkley's larger-than-life media personality and “I am not a role model” attitude were already well-documented when SNL hosting duties first came calling in 1993. Still, Barkley's hilarious turn as host may have been the gateway career move that led to his post-playing success as an NBA analyst and co-host of the lucrative and long-running Inside the NBA on TNT.

Nowhere were Barkley's comedic chops on better display than when he went one-on-one against Barney. Barkley threw his signature elbows and trash talk at everyone's (least) favorite educational purple dinosaur, with hilarious results. Barkley is such a fan favorite that he's gone on to host SNL three additional times since, and hopefully will join the five-timers club soon.

Barkley vs Barney from The War Eagle Reader on Vimeo.

Manning, long regarded as one of the funniest commercial pitchmen even before his SNL debut, was highly anticipated as host due to his already impressive comedic resume when he was announced as host for the 16th episode of Season 32 set to air on March 24, 2007.

And Manning did not disappoint, with a funny live locker room sketch alongside Will Forte, in addition to a priceless pre-taped fake commercial for the United Way which became an instant SNL classic, as Manning unleashed his ultra-competitive side on a group of unsuspecting disadvantaged kids.

The whole episode is worth a rewatch, but at the very least, revisit the digital short gem that all the fuss is about:

Tom Brady may be the undisputed GOAT of the NFL after his career-long rivalry with Peyton Manning, but there's no question Manning gets the title for GOAT of Saturday Night Live pro athlete hosts after gifting us a classic sketch like this.