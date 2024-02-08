Usher? Like the singer or the guy at the cinemas?

Breaking Bad alum Giancarlo Esposito will be taking over the male lead role in Shondaland's The Residence after the late Andre Braugher, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Braugher died Dec. 11 after battling lung cancer. He was attached to lead Netflix's upcoming drama The Residence, opposite Uzo Aduba. The show's production shut down during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The murder mystery set in The White House (aka The Residence) was supposed to start filming last month. With Esposito's casting, this means reshooting Braugher's scenes already filmed. Showrunner Paul William Davies has continued production in the midst of the recast.

The show's logline reads: “132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective. One disastrous State Dinner. The Residence is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion.”

The show is loosely based on Kate Andersen Brower's 2016 book, The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House.

Esposito will play White House chief Usher A.B. Wynter along with Aduba (Cordelia Cupp), Susan Kelechi Watson (Jasmine Haney), Jason Lee (Tripp Morgan), Ken Marino (Harry Hollinger), Edwina Findley (Sheila Cannon), Molly Griggs (Lilly Schumacher), Al Mitchell (Rollie Bridgewater), Dan Perrault (Colin Trask), Bronson Pinchot (Didier Gotthard), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (Larry Dokes) and Mary Wiseman (Marvella).

Al Franken will join the cast playing a senator, together with Andrew Friedman as the direction of the national park police and Julian McMahon as the Australian prime minister.

Davies worked with the Shondaland team on ABC's Scandal and For The People. He will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Rhimes and Shondaland's Betsy Beers will also executive produce. The series will have eight episodes as part of Shondaland's and Davies' Netflix deal.

Esposito is best known for playing Gus Fring in AMC's Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. He also plays the overarching antagonist, Stan Edgar, in Prime Video's The Boys.

The actor has quite a few projects lined up in post-production including Parish, also for AMC.

Esposito was also on Homicide: Life on the Street after Braugher left the show. He will also be seen in Guy Ritchie's upcoming series, The Gentlemen, and Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis.

“I couldn’t be prouder and more honored to be stepping into Shondaland’s The Residence for someone that I loved and respected and cherished in Andre Braugher,” he said in a statement.

“To be afforded the opportunity to create in his honor with this incredible team extends the depth and breadth of his legacy through all of us who loved him so dearly,” Esposito added.