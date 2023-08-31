Al Ittihad are set to make a mouth-watering $118m bid for Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah. The Saudi Pro League giants are aware of the fact that the Reds are unwilling to let the Egyptian master leave this late in the transfer window but are coming in with a last-ditch attempt.

According to the reports from Daily Mail, Liverpool hold firm stance on Salah. The club hierarchy understands that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be furious to see the back of his talisman, considering he has already sold three players to the Middle East. Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson, and Fabinho have all left Anfield to join the Saudi Pro League this summer.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, Al Ittihad's representatives have traveled to Europe and have been encouraged by the fact that Salah's agent would be willing to listen to their offers. Clubs in the Gulf state consider Salah to be their crown jewel based on his tradition and culture. They want to get Liverpool's starman before the Club World Cup on their home soil in December.

Saudi Pro League chief executive Saad al-Lazeez traveled to France on Tuesday and will be there till the end of the transfer window. He wants to make a last attempt to land Salah before the window closes.

Most importantly, Salah's signature is also a consequence of Al Ittihad's Karim Benzema reportedly falling out with manager Nuno Espirito Santo. The former Wolves manager said that Benzema's signing was only agreed by the club, not by him. Hence, there are talks that Al Ittihad may already allow the current Ballon d'Or holder to leave the club this summer. The signing of Salah will be the perfect replacement for the Frenchman, as he has won it all with Liverpool.