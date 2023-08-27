Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah has reportedly told the club about his decision regarding the club's future. The Egyptian superstar has spent six memorable years at Anfield but is now linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

According to the reports from Rudy Galetti of TV Dello Sport, Salah has informed Liverpool that he wants to join Al Ittihad this summer and begin a new adventure in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Pro League club is reportedly looking for a new talisman after tensions between manager Nuno Espírito Santo and Karim Benzema. With Benzema already looking for a future elsewhere, Al Ittihad is looking to find a new talisman and believe that Salah could be that player.

The final decision remains with Liverpool and manager Jurgen Klopp. It is likely that a huge bid of around $100m may arrive from Al Ittihad to get the Egyptian superstar from Anfield. The deadline for this reported deal is 28th August.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Klopp was asked about Salah's potential move to Saudi Arabia, but the Liverpool manager was quick to deny it. He said, “We don’t have an offer — Mo Salah is a Liverpool player, and for all the things we do, he is essential.”

“If there would be something, the answer would be NO. Mo is 100% committed to Liverpool. Nothing to talk about”.

However, Sport Italia claims that there could be something in Salah's potential move to Saudi Arabia. There were reports of tensions between Liverpool's ace and Klopp following the first Premier League game at Chelsea. The Egyptian was frustrated after being taken off by the German, and he expressed his anger by throwing his wrist tape on the Stamford Bridge turf.