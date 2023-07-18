Players in the twilight of their careers have two destinations now. They are either going the route of Lionel Messi and Beckham which is the MLS or following Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi. Sergio Busquets, and N'Golo Kante among others have made their decision. Although, the Al-Nassr forward could not help but shade the Argentinian players' move to Inter Miami.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have always been pitted against one another. The two have vastly contrasting styles of play on the pitch. One is a pass-first playmaker while the other loves to go for the goal. They do not just differ based on their way of playing but also on their decision-making. Ronaldo outlines why the move to Al Nassr was significantly better than the one to Inter Miami or the MLS, via Fabrizio Romano.

“Saudi league is better than MLS. I'm 100% sure I won't return to any European club. I opened the way to the Saudi league… and now all the players are coming here,” he declared.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Portuguese football star also took a jab at his critics who doubted him when he moved over to the Middle East.

“They criticized me for coming to Saudi League, but what happened now?” he said.

The heated debate between the two seems to be exceeding past the football field once again. Leagues are now getting involved just like their La Liga BBVA and Premier League days. Will Cristiano Ronaldo prove that he made a better financial career choice than Lionel Messi?