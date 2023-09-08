Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has jumped in defense of the Saudi Pro League. Saudi Arabia has taken the football world by storm as they have signed so many football talents across Europe. However, those players have been criticized for preferring “money over their career.” Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in January after his Manchester United contract was terminated.

Speaking to the news conference during international duty, Ronaldo was asked about his Al Nassr move and the Saudi Pro League's sentiments. He said, “It's normal to criticize. What league is not criticized? Where there aren't problems and controversy? They are everywhere. Spain, Portugal. I already knew, I keep saying, that everyone thought I was crazy. Crazy isn't so crazy… It's already normal to play in the Saudi Arabian league.”

“As an Al Nassr player, I knew this was going to happen, and it's a privilege to change a country's culture and football, to have great stars. It makes me proud. I was the pioneer, and I feel proud of it. What I want most is to continue to evolve always so that I can be at the top.”

“I believe that the Arab League is better than the Portuguese one. It's not just the controversy, and there's not so much fuss, and the quality of the names is much better. I hope it can get better, and I know it will be difficult. Possibly impossible. It turns out to be a circus what has been happening lately.”

After the signature of Ronaldo by Al Nassr, the Saudi Pro League has captured Karim Benzema, Neymar, N'Golo Kante, Jordan Henderson, and Riyad Mahrez, respectively. The Middle Easterns wanted to sign Lionel Messi as well when he expressed his desire to leave Paris Saint Germain (PSG), but he joined MLS' Inter Miami instead.