Jordan Henderson has candidly discussed his move to the Saudi Pro League, acknowledging that financial considerations played a role in his decision while emphasizing that it was not the sole factor, reported by GOAL. The Liverpool midfielder made the switch to Al-Ettifaq in the summer, reuniting with former teammate Steven Gerrard, who now manages the Saudi club.

The move stirred controversy, particularly due to Saudi Arabia's human rights record, especially regarding LGBTQIA+ rights. Henderson, who had previously been vocal in supporting the LGBTQIA+ community, addressed the criticism in a recent interview with Channel 4. He admitted understanding the disappointment some fans felt and attempted to clarify his earlier statements.

Henderson clarified that while money was a factor in his decision, it was not the exclusive reason behind his move. He emphasized that he didn't relocate solely for financial gains. The midfielder emphasized the importance of balance, acknowledging his values while also respecting the values, religion, and culture of Saudi Arabia.

In response to questions about his role model status, Henderson acknowledged that perceptions might have changed in some areas. However, he defended his decision, stating that he believes having someone with his values in Saudi Arabia could be a positive influence. He expressed his commitment to respecting the country's customs and traditions.

Despite the controversy and public scrutiny, Jordan Henderson remains resolute in his decision, indicating that he does not plan to apologize or reconsider his move. As he prepares to return to action with Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League, Henderson's openness sheds light on the complexities he faces, balancing his professional career with public expectations and personal convictions.