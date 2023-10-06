Exciting developments are on the horizon for Al-Nassr, suggesting that Juventus legend Alessandro del Piero could be joining the ranks alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, reported by GOAL. The former Juventus forward and World Cup champion with Italy in 2006 is in talks to assume the role of sporting director at the Middle Eastern club.

Del Piero, who retired from professional football in 2015, has been approached by Al-Nassr for this significant position. While there was speculation about his return to Juventus, the 48-year-old seems open to the proposal from the Saudi Arabian club. Del Piero has refrained from active involvement in football since his retirement, focusing on punditry and commentary instead. However, this opportunity in Saudi Arabia might mark his return to the heart of the football action.

Al-Nassr has been making waves in the football world, bolstering their roster with renowned players such as Ronaldo, Alex Telles, Marcelo Brozovic, Seko Fofana, and Sadio Mane. Del Piero's potential addition adds more star power to the team. Furthermore, the Italian legend is also working on acquiring his UEFA Pro License, indicating his serious contemplation about transitioning into a coaching role in the future. With the legendary coach on Cristiano Ronaldo's side, Al-Nasst are all set for greatness in the Saudi Pro League.

As the negotiations unfold, fans eagerly await confirmation of Del Piero's new venture, which could potentially reshape Al-Nassr's football strategy. His extensive experience and football wisdom, combined with Ronaldo's presence, promise an exciting chapter for the club, making them a force to be reckoned with in the coming seasons.