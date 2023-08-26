Al Nassr comfortably dispatched Al Fateh 5-0 in the Saudi Pro League, and there was only one man at the center of attention for the Saudi Pro League. Yeah, you have guessed it right, it's Cristiano Ronaldo, again. How many times will we say that before that magisterial career comes to an end?

The Portuguese legend scored an astonishing 63rd career hat-trick and the first in Al Nassr colors. It ensured the Saudi Pro League giants' first win in the competition after going winless in their first two league games.

Sadio Mane opened the scoring for Al Nassr thanks to a beautiful backheel assist from Ronaldo that he comfortably dispatched past the goalkeeper. 11 minutes later, Ronaldo came on the scoresheet for the first time with an easy header. The former Manchester United man scored his second goal of the game in the 55th minute thanks to a fantastic breakaway from Abdulrahman Ghareeb. Mane joined the party in the 81st minute by scoring his second goal of the night with a header. It was all before Ronaldo finished off the proceedings with basically the last kick of the match when he tapped in a square pace from Nawaf Boushal into the empty net.

It is Al Nassr's first league win with Ronaldo this season, and they would hope that the Portuguese legend guides them into the title race this season. They would hope that this win ensures that they put the first two league defeats behind them and focus on their next match against Al Shabab.