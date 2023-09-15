Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Al Nassr after his international duty with Portugal has brought joy to fans of the Saudi club. Portugal engaged in two UEFA Euro qualifying matches during the break, securing a 1-0 victory against Slovakia and a record-breaking 9-0 triumph over Luxembourg. While Ronaldo featured in the Slovakia game, a suspension kept him out of the Luxembourg match.

Expressing his delight upon returning to Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo shared a photograph on his Instagram account with the caption, “Happy to be back.” Al Nassr is gearing up to face Al-Raed in their forthcoming Saudi Pro League fixture, with Ronaldo looking to continue his stellar form in the 2023-24 season. The prolific forward has already notched six goals and four assists in just four league appearances.

Since making his move from Manchester United to the Saudi club in January, the 38-year-old has amassed an impressive tally of 20 goals and seven assists. Ronaldo's eagerness to make an impact was evident before his international sojourn, as he scored a crucial goal in a 5-1 victory over Al-Hazm on September 2.

With Ronaldo's scoring prowess and commitment, Al Nassr hopes to climb the Saudi Pro League standings. As the legendary forward returns to domestic action, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing his continued excellence on the pitch in the coming weeks.

Ronaldo has ambitions for Al Nassr this season, as he wants to win the Saudi Pro League. He already secured his first title in the Middle East by winning the Arab Club Champions Cup. After his first full season with Al Nassr, he will look forward to potentially his last Euros with Portugal.