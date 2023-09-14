Cristiano Ronaldo is set to further expand his business ventures, this time in the world of padel, with plans to construct an impressive 17-court padel complex in Oeiras, Portugal, reported by GOAL. The Portuguese Padel Federation awarded Ronaldo's company, ‘CR7,' the contract to develop the new ‘City of Padel' near Lisbon, with the complex expected to be capable of hosting international padel competitions. Ronaldo's investment in this exciting project is estimated at €5 million (£4.3m/$5.4m).

Padel is a fast-paced racket sport that has seen a remarkable surge in popularity in recent years. It follows a scoring system similar to tennis but is exclusively played in a doubles format within walled courts, utilizing smaller stringless rackets. Cristiano Ronaldo, a confirmed enthusiast of the sport, is now channeling his passion into a significant business endeavor that is poised to elevate padel's presence in Portugal and the international scene.

The president of the Portuguese Padel Federation, Ricardo Oliveira, expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership, hailing it as a dream come true. He also emphasized the positive impact this venture will have on Portugal's standing in the global padel community, solidifying the nation's reputation as a force to be reckoned with in the sport.

While Cristiano Ronaldo continues to make strides off the field, he remains dedicated to his professional commitments. The Al-Nassr star is gearing up for the Saudi Pro League clash against Al-Raed, which is scheduled for Saturday. As Ronaldo continues to excel both in his football career and his burgeoning business empire, the ‘City of Padel' represents another exciting chapter in his illustrious journey. With his winning mentality and commitment to excellence, it's no surprise that Ronaldo is pursuing success on and off the field.