Al Nassr's remarkable unbeaten streak in the Saudi Pro League remains unchallenged, with Cristiano Ronaldo and his team continually showcasing their resilience. With 11 wins and just one draw, Al Nassr's dominance under Ronaldo's leadership is evident.

In a recent clash against Damak, Al Nassr faced an early setback as they conceded a goal but were determined to extend their unbeaten run. Talisca and Cristiano Ronaldo proved instrumental in orchestrating a comeback with two magnificent goals from direct free kicks, the latter being particularly remarkable.

The atmosphere at the stadium was electric, with Al Nassr fans paying tribute to their star player, Cristiano Ronaldo, through a vibrant tifo and mosaic. The Portuguese icon did not disappoint, rising to delight the home crowd.

Al Nassr maintained ball possession in the first half, but Damak exhibited a well-structured defense and clear game plan, ensuring Ronaldo had limited opportunities to shine. Assan Ceesay of Damak had a couple of golden chances to score but narrowly missed both opportunities.

Siuuuuuu. Golazo de Cristiano Ronaldo de falta para darle la vuelta al partido. Lo has visto mil veces, pero sigue siendo una maravilla ver a #CR7 y su ritual. Y golazo.

In a dramatic turn of events, Nkoudou capitalized on a sensational pass to net the opening goal for Damak in stoppage time. This moment left Cristiano Ronaldo vehemently protesting a potential foul in the lead-up to the goal, but the referee and VAR dismissed his claims.

The second half saw a determined Al Nassr side pushing forward. Cristiano Ronaldo had an early goal disallowed for offside, but rather than dwelling on the decision, they seized the opportunity. Talisca delivered a stunning equalizer through a direct free kick, taking everyone by surprise.

Five minutes later, the stage was set for Cristiano Ronaldo to shine truly. His magnificent direct free kick left Damak's goalkeeper with no chance as the ball soared into the top corner of the net, securing a 2-1 lead for Al Nassr.