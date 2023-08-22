Cristiano Ronaldo‘s impact and work ethic at Al-Nassr have earned him praise from coach Luis Castro, reported by goal.com. Castro commended the Portuguese superstar for his contagious energy and commitment to pushing his limits on and off the field.

Ronaldo's fitness regime and dedication to his craft have been key factors in his ability to maintain top-level performance even at 38 years old. With six goals in seven games, Ronaldo's contributions have been crucial to Al-Nassr's success, including their recent victory in the Arab Champions Cup.

Coach Castro lauded Ronaldo's exemplary professionalism, highlighting how he brings an infectious energy to the team and motivates his teammates to match his level of commitment. In a conversation with the GOAT channel on YouTube, Castro emphasized that Ronaldo's focus extends beyond match days, encompassing every aspect of his daily routine, including training, recovery, nutrition, and rest.

Luis Castro further praised Ronaldo's capacity to push himself to his limits, both physically and mentally. He described Ronaldo as a player who consistently strives to achieve his best and set an example for others.

However, the superstar recently faced a setback when he sustained an injury during the Arab Champions Cup final. This injury forced him to miss a Saudi Pro League fixture against Al-Ettifaq, and upon his return to action against Al-Taawoun, he had limited impact as his team suffered a defeat.

Ronaldo's sights are now set on guiding Al-Nassr to success in continental competitions, particularly the AFC Champions League play-off fixture against Shabab Al-Ahli. As Cristiano Ronaldo continues to demonstrate his dedication and influence on and off the pitch, the expectations remain high for his contributions to the team's future endeavors.