Moroccan international Hakim Ziyech is poised to join Al-Nassr, completing the trio of high-profile signings for the Saudi Arabian club, reported by Fabrizio Romano. After successful medical examinations for Kalidou Koulibaly at Al Hilal and an upcoming one for Édouard Mendy at Al Ahli, Ziyech is set to finalize his move to Al-Nassr, joining Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Arabian League.

The negotiations between Chelsea and Al-Nassr have progressed smoothly, with both parties confident of completing the necessary paperwork by Monday or Tuesday. Ziyech's transfer to the Saudi Pro League is seen as a significant coup for Al-Nassr, further bolstering their ambitions for the upcoming season.

Ziyech's arrival at Al-Nassr will provide a major boost to their attacking options, as the talented playmaker is known for his creative flair, vision, and goal-scoring ability. The Moroccan enjoyed a successful debut season at Chelsea, contributing with crucial goals and assists during their Champions League triumph and top-four finish in the Premier League.

Al-Nassr has been actively pursuing high-profile signings, aiming to strengthen their squad and enhance their competitive standing. The signings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Ruben Neves to Saudi Arabia reflect the leagues ambition to become a force to be reckoned with on an international level.

The capture of Hakim Ziyech will further raise the profile of the Saudi Pro League, attracting attention from fans and pundits worldwide. The league's aggressive recruitment strategy and ability to lure established stars highlight its growing stature in global football.

As the documents are being prepared for Ziyech's transfer, fans of Al-Nassr eagerly await his arrival, hoping that he can seamlessly integrate into the team and make a significant impact. The combination of Ziyech's creativity and Ronaldo's goal-scoring prowess promises an exciting partnership that could propel Al-Nassr to new heights.

The signing of Ziyech is another statement of intent from Al-Nassr, underlining their ambition to challenge for domestic and continental silverware. The upcoming season will be eagerly anticipated as fans eagerly watch the new-look Al-Nassr squad in action, with Ziyech's arrival adding to the anticipation and excitement surrounding the club.