Cristiano Ronaldo, the global football icon, has once again embraced Saudi Arabian culture as he takes center stage in a captivating promotional video released by Al-Nassr, reported by GOAL. In the video, Ronaldo is seen confidently wielding a traditional sword while dressed in the customary attire of Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo's presence in Saudi Arabia has undeniably left an indelible mark, with his high-profile move to Al-Nassr in 2023 marking a new era for Middle Eastern football. After parting ways with Premier League giants Manchester United, Ronaldo embarked on this new adventure, and he has been a vocal advocate for the Saudi Pro League ever since.

In this promotional video, Ronaldo is joined by a constellation of footballing stars, including the likes of Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez, N'Golo Kante, and Fabinho. Clad in a resplendent black bisht and white thobe, Ronaldo's regal presence is further accentuated as he brandishes a sword with the utmost elegance.

All together ✊

For one flag 🇸🇦 " We Dream, and Achieve 💚 " pic.twitter.com/r6ra5azFqA — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) September 21, 2023

The release of this video aligns perfectly with Saudi National Day and carries a powerful message: “All together. For one flag. We Dream, and Achieve.” Ronaldo's participation in this cultural celebration is not just an endorsement of football but also a celebration of Saudi Arabian heritage.

At 38 years of age, Ronaldo continues to dazzle on the pitch, showcasing his incredible scoring prowess. With 13 goals in as many appearances, he has been instrumental in Al-Nassr's success, securing the Arab Club Champions Cup and clinching the coveted Golden Boot award.

As Cristiano Ronaldo immerses himself in Saudi Arabian culture and excels on the football field, his journey in the Middle East promises to be an exciting chapter in his storied career.