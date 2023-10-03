Cristiano Ronaldo continues to defy age and shatter records, hitting yet another milestone in his illustrious career, reported by GOAL. The Portuguese superstar netted his first goal in the AFC Champions League, showcasing his brilliance on the continental stage for Al-Nassr. In a match against Tajik club Istiklol, Ronaldo's delightful chip turned the game around, leading his team to victory after being 1-0 down at half-time.

At 38 years old, Ronaldo's energy and determination seem boundless. He has already scored an incredible 17 goals in just 16 appearances in the ongoing 2023-24 campaign, highlighting his unwavering commitment to winning. His goal-scoring prowess has not only elevated his status in the AFC Champions League but has also propelled Al-Nassr to six consecutive victories across various competitions.

Following his remarkable performance, Ronaldo took to social media to express his satisfaction, stating, “Good game from everyone on the team! Happy to have scored my 1st #ACL champions league goal! We keep winning!” His words resonate with the spirit of a true champion, emphasizing the team's collective effort and the pursuit of continuous success.

Ronaldo's impact at Al-Nassr is undeniable. In less than 12 months, he has already surpassed his goal tally from the previous season, finding the back of the net 17 times. Furthermore, he is on the verge of cementing his place among Al-Nassr's top five all-time leading goalscorers, a testament to his extraordinary skill and dedication to the sport.

As Ronaldo continues to rewrite history with each game, his presence serves as a source of inspiration not only for his teammates but also for football enthusiasts worldwide. With his relentless drive to win, Ronaldo's journey with Al-Nassr promises more thrilling moments and remarkable achievements in the days to come.