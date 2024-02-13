Experience Cristiano Ronaldo's frustration as Al-Nassr suffers a 2-0 defeat to Al-Hilal in the Riyadh Season Cup.

The Riyadh Season Cup clash between Al Nassr and Al-Hilal left Cristiano Ronaldo visibly disheartened as his team succumbed to a 2-0 defeat. Despite Ronaldo's valiant efforts, which saw him play the entire match despite nursing an injury, Al Nassr couldn't thwart Al-Hilal's dominance on the field. The frustration was further compounded as the legendary striker received a yellow card. At the same time, his team conceded two first-half goals, scored by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Salem Aldawsari, sealing the win for their opponents.

The loss marked the second time Al Nassr had fallen to Al-Hilal this season, highlighting their struggles to capitalize on opportunities against their formidable rivals. Adding to their woes was the stark contrast in fan support, with most spectators in the stadium rallying behind Al-Hilal. This noticeable lack of supporters affected the team's morale and performance, with Al-Hilal enjoying a home advantage.

After the defeat, Ronaldo's frustration spilled over as he conversed with Saudi Minister Turki Alalshikh while receiving his silver medal. According to reports, Ronaldo voiced his discontent about the absence of Al Nassr fans in the stadium, questioning, “Where is Al Nassr?” Although it remains uncertain if Alalshikh responded to Ronaldo's grievances, the encounter underscored the Portuguese superstar's dissatisfaction with the match's circumstances.

Moreover, Ronaldo's frustration was compounded by the taunts he endured from Al-Hilal fans, who chanted Lionel Messi's name during the friendly match. Despite the provocations, Ronaldo responded by encouraging the chants, displaying his resilience amidst the rivalry. As Al-Hilal leads the Saudi Pro League standings with 53 points from 19 matches, Ronaldo, the league's top scorer with 20 goals, remains determined to rally Al Nassr and narrow the seven-point gap between the two teams as the season progresses.