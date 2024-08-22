Cristiano Ronaldo, the legendary Portuguese soccer star, has expanded his horizons from the pitch to the digital world, Rollingstone reports. On Wednesday, Ronaldo launched his debut YouTube channel, marking a new milestone in his already illustrious career. The channel quickly captivated audiences, smashing records for the fastest growth in subscribers. Within just 90 minutes, Ronaldo's channel hit 1 million subscribers, setting a new benchmark in the digital space. By Thursday afternoon, his subscriber count soared to over 22.8 million, a testament to his massive online appeal and the relentless enthusiasm of his fans.

Ronaldo's YouTube channel features a variety of content, from personal insights on handling career stress to a review of his most memorable Euro goals. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star even showcased his golden YouTube play button plaque on Instagram, celebrating the achievement with his family. Ronaldo's success on YouTube adds to his already impressive list of social media records. His follower count spans 636 million on Instagram, 112.6 million on X, and 170 million on Facebook, reflecting his global influence and the widespread admiration he commands.

Blowing Past Messi

Ronaldo’s latest achievement puts him ahead of his long-time rival, Lionel Messi, in the YouTube subscriber race. Messi’s channel, with a subscriber count of 2.31 million, now trails far behind Ronaldo’s impressive numbers. Despite this, Cristiano Ronaldo remains focused on his new digital venture, acknowledging the significant milestone with gratitude and excitement.

His YouTube success complements an extraordinary career in soccer, marked by multiple Premier League titles, a Champions League victory, and five Ballon d’Or awards. Currently playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo continues to make headlines, both on and off the field. As he ventures into the digital realm, his ability to break records extends beyond the soccer field, further solidifying his status as a global sports icon.