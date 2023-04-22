During a recent conversation at the 92nd Street Y in New York City, Al Pacino revealed that he turned down the opportunity to play Han Solo in Star Wars, which ultimately led to Harrison Ford’s successful career. Pacino said that when he first became famous, he was offered the script for Star Wars but turned it down, saying that he couldn’t do it, Variety first reports. He added that he was offered a lot of money, and he couldn’t understand why. Harrison Ford ended up taking the role and became a star after playing the iconic character.

Al Pacino also spoke about his doubts over his performance in The Godfather, saying that director Francis Ford Coppola had initially been disappointed with his portrayal of Michael Corleone. He recalled a conversation where Coppola expressed his disappointment over dinner, saying “You know, I had a lot of faith in you. And you’re failing me.” However, Pacino’s role in the film was saved by a single scene, the Solozzo scene, where Michael shoots the cop.

Pacino explained that he wanted to create an enigma by transitioning his character, which he felt he was unable to save. After the first day of shooting, he and co-star Diane Keaton got drunk and thought their careers were over. Nevertheless, Pacino’s performance in The Godfather is still regarded as one of his best, and the film is widely considered one of the greatest movies ever made.

The conversation with Pacino gave insights into the actor’s storied career, including his struggles and successes in the film industry. Despite the missed opportunity with Star Wars, he has still managed to become one of Hollywood’s most respected actors.