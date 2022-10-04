Al Pacino is an American actor who is considered to be one of the most influential actors in the industry. He is well known for his roles as Michael Corleone in The Godfather trilogy and Tony Montana in Scarface. Aside from those movies, he has appeared in multiple hits such as Dick Tracy, The Devil’s Advocate, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and House of Gucci. Throughout his career, he has won various awards for his performances — including an Academy Award, two Tony Awards, and two Primetime Emmy Awards, making him one of the few actors to achieve the “Triple Crown of Acting.” In this article, however, we will be talking about Al Pacino’s net worth in 2022.

Net Worth $120 million Age 82 Salary $20 million (The Irishman) Sponsors Vittoria Coffee Profession Actor

Al Pacino’s net worth in 2022 is estimated to be $120 million. This is agreed upon by multiple reputable sources such as Celebrity Net Worth .

Let us now learn more about his early life and how he became one of the most well-known names in the entertainment industry.

Alfredo James Pacino was born on April 25, 1940, in Upper Manhattan, New York City, to Italian-American parents Rose Gerardi and Salvatore Pacino. When he was two years old, his parents divorced and he moved with his mother to the Bronx to live with his grandparents.

During his teenage years, he was known by the name of “Sonny” and had ambitions to become a baseball player. He went to Herman Ridder Junior High School but eventually dropped out of most of his classes except English.

He then attended the High School of Performing Arts after an audition which allowed him to gain admission. Unfortunately, his mother disapproved of her decision and he subsequently moved out of their house after an argument.

To support his acting studies, Al Pacino took multiple low-paying jobs such as a messenger, busboy, janitor, and postal clerk. When he was 9 years old, he started to drink and smoke. By the time he was 13, he used marijuana casually but never tried hard drugs. Growing up in the Bronx, he was involved in fights and was considered a troublemaker at school.

Al Pacino then acted in basement plays in New York’s theatrical underground but was rejected by the Actors Studio when he was still a teenager. He joined HB Studio where he met his acting teacher Charlie Laughton, who eventually became his mentor and best friend. During this time, he was often unemployed and homeless, and he sometimes slept on the street, in theaters, or at friends’ houses.

In 1962, his mother died at the age of 43. Shortly after, his grandfather also died. He then said that it was the lowest point of his life.

“I was 22 and the two most influential people in my life had gone, so that sent me into a tailspin. I lost the 70s in a way, but then I gave up drinking in 1977 and decided to focus on the work.” He said .

In 1967, he spent a season at the Charles Playhouse in Boston, performing Clifford Odets’ Awake and Sing! for $125 a week, his first major paycheck. Unfortunately, despite his success on stage, he found that it was not financially rewarding, so he decided to venture into acting on the big screen.

In 1969, he made his film debut with a brief appearance in the independent film Me, Natalie. The following year, he signed with the talent agency Creative Management Associates. Obviously, all of this would eventually help to add to Al Pacino’s net worth in 2022.

In the 1971 film The Panic in the Needle Park, Al Pacino’s role as a heroin addict caught the attention of director Francis Ford Coppola, who later cast him as Michael Corleone in what would become a blockbuster film The Godfather. Coppola chose Pacino over the likes of Jack Nicholson, Robert Redford, Warren Beatty, and Robert De Niro for the role of Michael Corleone.

Al Pacino’s performance in The Godfather earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. However, he boycotted the Academy Award ceremony as he was insulted at being nominated for the supporting actor award despite having more screen time than co-star and best actor winner Marlon Brando.

In 1974, he reprised his role as Michael Corleone in the sequel The Godfather Part II, which won the Best Picture Award at the Academy Awards — making it the first sequel to win the award. He continued to have success in the 1970s with movies such as Dog Day Afternoon, Bobby Deerfield, and …And Justice For All.

In 1983, Al Pacino starred as Tony Montana in the crime drama film Scarface. The movie proved to be a career highlight for him as it was well-received critically and commercially, grossing over $45 million domestically. On top of that, he earned a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in the film.

Al Pacino appeared in multiple successful projects in the 1990s such as Dick Tracy, The Godfather Part III, Frankie and Johnny, Scent of a Woman, Heat, The Devil’s Advocate, and Donnie Brasco.

On October 20, 2006, the American Film Institute honored Al Pacino as they made him a recipient of the 35th AFI Life Achievement Award. The following month, he was awarded the Honorary Patronage of the Society by the University Philosophical Society of Trinity College Dublin.

Al Pacino starred alongside industry greats Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino’s comedy-drama film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. In the same year, he co-starred with Joe Pesci and Robert De Niro in Martin Scorsese’s film The Irishman.

Most recently, he starred as a fictional Nazi Hunter in the Amazon Video series Hunters, which was released in 2020 and was already renewed for a second season. The following year, he played Aldo Gucci in the biographical crime drama film House of Gucci alongside Lady Gaga and Jared Leto.

Throughout his career, he has been nominated multiple times because of his impressive performances in a multitude of movies and projects. In that span, he has won 1 Academy Award, 2 Primetime Emmy Awards, 4 Golden Globe Awards, 2 Screen Actors Guild Awards, and 2 Tony Awards.

Because of his Academy, Emmy, and Tony Awards, Al Pacino has achieved the “Triple Crown of Acting”. A term used in the American Entertainment Industry to describe the performers who have won the above-mentioned awards.

As of this writing, only 24 performers — 15 women and 9 men — have achieved the Triple Crown.

Al Pacino’s contribution to the industry will definitely cement him as one of the legends in the field and one of the most influential people in the entertainment business.

With all of that being said, were you surprised about Al Pacino’s net worth in 2022?