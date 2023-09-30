Alabama A&M has set an amazing milestone for this year's homecoming, as the game vs. Tuskegee is the first stadium sellout in school history per a report by local affiliate WAAY. This afternoon, the Bulldogs will face historic SIAC rival Tuskegee University, who is known for their fan base's aptness to travel to away venues, at Louis Crews Stadium

Alabama A&M Athletic Director Paul Bryant says that the sold-out attendance is due to the overall growth of the institution.

“We knew we were going to bring a different type of synergy here and everyone is just excited about what's happening on the hill. It's not just athletics. It's the whole institution.”

Alabama A&M is indeed seeing exponential growth in several facets of the university. The Bulldogs reported that they welcomed over 2,000 first-time students in August from 35 states and 7 countries. Alabama A&M experienced a surge in applications this Spring, receiving a record-breaking number of 15,000 applicants, representing a 30 percent increase compared to the previous recruitment cycle. Transfer applications also rose 16 percent.

“This historic moment is just the beginning,” said Braque Talley, the Vice President of Student Affairs said in regards to the rise in enrollment in an August statement obtained by HBCU Pulse. “Our admissions staff, alumni, and entire university community have come together to celebrate this achievement. It motivates us to continue making history together.”

Alabama A&M will face off against Tuskegee University at 3 PM EST. The game renews a storied rivalry between the two Alabama-based programs. Alabama A&M and Tuskegee first faced off in 1932 and then went two decades without crossing paths. However, from 1963 to 1999, they clashed each year, enjoying a 35-year tenure as conference rivals in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC).

The series came to an end in 2000 when Alabama A&M transitioned to NCAA Division I after joining the SWAC in 1998. Nevertheless, from 2008 to 2009, and again from 2011 to 2014, Alabama A&M and Tuskegee reignited their rivalry with two-game sets. Most recently, they met in Mobile, Ala., for the 2021 Gulf Coast Challenge. As it stands, Alabama A&M holds the edge in the all-time series, leading 29-20-3.

The game will be broadcast on HBCU Go at 3 PM EST.